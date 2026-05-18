Wisconsin AM News Summary

How last week’s bipartisan surplus deal fell apart (MADISON)

A bipartisan deal to spend one-point-eight billion dollars of Wisconsin’s budget surplus has fallen apart—just days after it was unveiled by Governor Tony Evers and Republican leaders. The plan included property tax relief, rebate checks, and increased funding for K-12 schools—but failed in the Senate, with all Democrats and three Republicans voting no. U-W La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky says broader Democratic support may have made a difference. Chergosky also points to mixed signals from Republicans and widespread Democratic opposition—even with Evers backing the plan. Chergosky says the collapse highlights deep divisions within both parties—and could become a key talking point on the campaign trail ahead of November’s elections.

Pabst ending production of Schlitz Beer, Verona brewing company making one last batch (MILWAUKEE)

“The Beer That Made Milwaukee Famous” is getting one last batch. Pabst Brewing is closing its production line of Schlitz Beer after 177 years of production, but there’s one more chance to get the famous brew. Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona will be running out one more batch of the beer based on the 1948 version of the beer’s recipe. Schlitz Brewing was famous for being the first brand to use brown bottles to help preserve the flavor of the beer. The final batch of the brew will go on sale at Wisconsin Brewing on May 23rd.

Madison suburb rejects contract with Flock Safety (McFARLAND)

Another Wisconsin community is rejecting a deal to buy automated license plate readers. McFarland village officials announced Friday that the village rejected a proposal from Flock Safety to install cameras. McFarland police chief Rian Redman told the Wisconsin State Journal Dane County and neighboring Monona ending their contracts with Flock made it less useful for their officers. He also said that a number of residents expressed concerns with the security of the Flock system, as well as privacy concerns over a third party gathering so much data on drivers.

Rapids Data Center Talks Slow as City Emphasizes Process and Public Input (WISCONSIN RAPIDS)

Discussion over a proposed data center in Wisconsin Rapids has slowed, after city leaders and developers agreed to postpone permit talks back in mid-April. Mayor Matt Zacher says residents can expect multiple public hearings—and some sessions without developers—so the city can focus on its own review process. Zacher says the same rules apply here as any other project, and the goal is transparency and fairness—not special treatment. No timeline has been set yet for the next public information session.

ATV and UTV riders urged to get certified before riding (UNDATED)

ATV and UTV riders need to get certified before hitting the trails. Anyone 12 or older, born after January first, 1988, must complete a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources approved safety course and carry proof while riding on public trails and some private lands. Many ATV/UTV crashes involve riders who never took a class. Safety courses, available online or in person. focus on preventing accidents and building real-world skills. New rules also require seatbelts in UTVs and ban towing people on trails. More info can be found on the DNR’s website.

Wisconsin launches plan to eliminate viral hepatitis (UNDATED)

Wisconsin launches a plan to eliminate viral hepatitis. It’s a statewide effort by Wisconsin Department of Health Services to eliminate hepatitis A, B, and C by 2030, along with a new public dashboard to track progress. The focus will be on expanding testing, vaccination, and treatment, especially for those most at risk. About 47,000 Wisconsinites are living with chronic hepatitis C. While hepatitis A and B can be prevented with vaccines, hepatitis C can now be cured in just a few months. Health leaders are urging residents to get vaccinated and talk with their health care provider about testing.