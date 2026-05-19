Wisconsin AM News Summary

Fresh off endorsement at convention, Tiffany stops in northeast Wisconsin (GREEN BAY)

Fresh off his endorsement at the state Republican convention, gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany is taking his campaign to northeast Wisconsin. Speaking in the Green Bay area, Tiffany outlined his education priorities, calling for higher standards, more transparency for parents, and increased pay for top-performing teachers. He also emphasized expanding school choice, saying funding should follow students and their families. Tiffany also addressed immigration policies, pledging to eliminate so-called sanctuary cities in Wisconsin if elected. He pointed to an incident he claims involved a Venezuelan gang member traveling from Madison to Prairie du Chien. Federal officials previously listed Milwaukee, Madison, Dane County and Shawano County as sanctuary jurisdictions, though that list has since been removed.

DATCP says keep an eye on your kids data after school software data breach (UNDATED)

A reminder that a data breach can happen to anyone, even your kids. Wisconsin Consumer Protection director Mike Domke says school data software provider Canvas got hacked earlier this month. Domke says a good idea for parents is to put a credit freeze on their students, if they already have a credit history. That way any information that was released by the hackers can’t be easily used to take out loans in their name. You should also change any passwords you used to access Canvas, and keep a close eye on your online accounts in case someone tries to use that information to access other sites.

League of Women Voters sues Elections Commission to create standards on curing absentee ballots (MADISON)

The Wisconsin League of Women Voters wants the state to create a uniform system on how to correct absentee ballots. The League filed a lawsuit in Dane County against the Wisconsin Elections Commission over the way the Commission allows local clerks to use their discretion in “curing” faulty ballots. The League argues that giving local clerks the choice on how to deal with ballots removes due process from voters who may not get timely information that their ballot is not being counted, or why. Right now, W E C allows clerks to notify voters to come fix their ballot, to mail the ballots back, or simply reject the ballot without telling the voter. Republicans in the state Assembly passed a bill this session that would have included rules on curing ballots among other changes, but the bill never made it to the floor of the Senate.

Central Wisconsin man pleads not guilty to felony animal abuse (WAUSAU)

A Marathon County man accused of animal abuse and neglect has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Joseph Carey entered the plea to nearly two dozen counts, including eight felonies for mistreatment of animals- causing death. The charges stem from an investigation that began in late April after a report of dead and severely malnourished animals on his property. Carey reportedly told officers that he had recently become depressed and stopped caring for the animals. If found guilty, Carey faces up to 28 years in prison and $80,000 in fines on the felony counts. He is free on a signature bond with several conditions, including not owning or caring for any animals. Trial dates have not been set. Carey returns to court for a status conference on June 17th. (Tom Schumacher WSAU)

Man accused of naked joyride in central Wisconsin ambulance pleads not guilty (WISCONSIN RAPIDS)

The man accused of stripping naked and taking a Wisconsin Rapids ambulance on a 40-minute ride to a field near Pittsville was in court Monday. Benjamin Feltz entered a not guilty plea to charges including recklessly endangering safety, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, a 3rd OWI, and interfering with an emergency response. Investigators say he took the ambulance as two paramedics were securing a patient in the back, leading officers on a chase that ended when the vehicle got stuck in a field, that’s where he surrendered without further incident. No one was hurt, including the patient, who was taken to the hospital after Feltz was taken into custody. The 37-year-old faces ten counts including four felonies which could land him in prison for up to 30 years. He is being held on a six-figure bond, further court action is scheduled for late July.

Newest Alice In Dairyland named (MARATHON COUNTY)

Wisconsin’s 79th Alice In Dairyland is announced. The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has named Anastasia Poull of Port Washington as the 79th Alice in Dairyland. She’ll spend the next year serving as the state’s top agricultural ambassador, promoting Wisconsin’s farm industry through marketing and outreach. Poull holds three degrees from South Dakota State University and says she’s eager to connect consumers with the people behind the products. She was selected during finals in Marathon County and will begin her duties July 6th, succeeding outgoing Alice Sarah Hagenow.

A turkey takeover of Bascom Hill (MADISON)

There was a turkey takeover of sorts in Madison on Sunday. Fifty decoy turkeys lined the base of Bascom Hill in Madison, marking the 50th anniversary of wild turkey restoration in Wisconsin. The display was organized by the National Wild Turkey Federation, which calls the comeback one of the nation’s most successful reintroduction efforts. Back in the 1970s, wild turkeys vanished from the state due to overhunting. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources helped bring them back, trading ruffed grouse to Missouri for 29 birds. The decoys will now be used for learn-to-hunt programs.