Wisconsin AM News Summary

Church will host composer’s performance of banned concert piece (WATERTOWN)

A concert piece cut by the Watertown School Board will be performed this week. Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church announced that composer Omar Thomas will conduct a free community performance of the instrumental piece “A Mother Of A Revolution” at the church on Wednesday night. Despite objections from many parents and students, the school board last week prohibited the Watertown High School Band from performing the piece, composed in 2019 by Thomas and dedicated to transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson, a key figure in the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City. In a statement, the school board referred to “A Mother Of A Revolution” as “a celebration of violence” that violated district policy on controversial topics. The concert went on as scheduled Monday night without the piece.

Click It or Ticket campaign underway (UNDATED)

More law enforcement will be on the roads over the next two weeks as a major safety campaign gets underway. With the busy Memorial Day weekend ahead, the Wisconsin State Patrol is joining agencies statewide for “Click It or Ticket,” running through May 31st. Officials say seat belts remain one of the most effective ways to prevent serious injuries and deaths in crashes. Last year, more than 7,600 crashes involved unbelted occupants in Wisconsin, resulting in 145 deaths. Drivers can expect increased enforcement, including citations—and higher penalties when children aren’t properly restrained.

Money going to expand high-speed internet in underserved communities (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers is rolling out $60 million to expand high-speed internet in underserved Wisconsin communities. Evers, along with the state’s Public Service Commission, says the funding will go toward the Broadband Expansion Grant Program, which connects more homes and businesses that still lack reliable service. The grants are open to telecom providers, local governments, and partnerships between the two, with a focus on areas that don’t have internet speeds of at least 100 megabits download and 20 upload. The state has already committed more than $345 million toward broadband since 2019, in what Evers calls a historic investment to close the digital divide.

DACTP says companies should plan for when, not if, a data breach happens (UNDATED)

A recent hack on school data service Canvas is a good reminder to take information security seriously. Wisconsin Consumer Protection director Mike Domke says companies should be training their employees on how to prevent breaches, but understand that it can happen to anyone. Domke says every company should have a recovery system in place in case of a data breach. If you need help putting one together, contact DATCP online at D A T C P dot W I dot Gov.

Tony Awards honors American Players Theatre (SPRING GREEN)

A Wisconsin theatre is getting a Tony Award. American Players Theatre in Spring Green is the 2026 winner of the Regional Theatre Tony Award. The award is an annual recognition of a regional performance company and comes with a 25-thousand dollar grant, but also the acclaim of the greater theater community. A P T has been devoted to the works of Shakespeare and other classical writers since its opening in 1980 and attracts over 100-thousand patrons a year.

Center for Black Excellence and Culture is open (MADISON)

The Center for Black Excellence and Culture is now open in Madison. The Center’s founder, Dr. Alex Gee, says the new multi-use building on Madison’s South Side addresses a longstanding need for the Black community for a cultural haven. In an interview with WIBA, Gee noted that Madison hasn’t always lived up to its progressive ideals. But he said the Madison community and greater Wisconsin backed his leadership and the leadership of his team in making the center happen. Gee calls that “a very exciting step in a progressive direction.” The $32 million, 37,000 square foot center includes community rooms, an innovation center, performance spaces and a senior center. Find out more at theblackcenter.org