Wisconsin AM News Summary

Federal court blocks Trump administration from accessing WI voter rolls (MADISON)

A federal court has blocked the US Department of Justice from accessing Wisconsin’s voter files. Judge James Peterson on Thursday dismissed an attempt by the Trump Administration from gaining access to Wisconsin’s unredacted voter registration rolls. The DOJ claimed a 1960 civil rights law required the Elections Commission to hand over records that would have included driver license numbers and partial Social Security Numbers. Judge Peterson noted that the DOJ has filed similar lawsuits across the country, and ruled the law in question which was designed to prevent states from stopping Black residents from voting has no provision to demand that information.

Analysis finds failed surplus deal would’ve sent state budget into red (MADISON)

Analysis finds last week’s failed surplus deal would’ve sent Wisconsin’s budget into the red. A memo from the Legislature’s Fiscal Bureau shows the proposed deal — brokered by Governor Tony Evers and Republican leaders — would have added roughly three‑and‑a‑half billion dollars in spending over four years. Combined with existing commitments, the state would have faced an estimated $2.95 billion deficit, assuming no changes in revenue. The $1.8 billion package included tax rebate checks, more general state aid for schools, increased special education funding, and eliminating income tax on overtime and tips. The deal collapsed in the Senate last week, with Democrats — and some Republicans — warning it cost too much. Policy analysts say the impact would have made the next budget significantly tougher to balance, though not impossible. Backers argue rising tax revenues could have offset the hit.

Whether on land or water this holiday weekend, keep safety in mind (UNDATED)

A safety reminder for the Memorial Day weekend—whether you’re on the road or on the water. The Wisconsin State Patrol says distracted driving and speeding are leading causes of summer crashes. Drivers are urged to put the phone down, follow posted speed limits, and slow down in construction zones. Troopers also remind motorists to move over—or slow down—for roadside emergencies. If you’re heading out on the water, the DNR says make sure you have a properly fitting life jacket for everyone on board, and brush up on boating safety before the season begins. For more tips, visit 511 dot WI dot gov or the DNR website.

Evers issues another round of pardons, bringing total to over 2,000 (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers issues another round of pardons. Evers says more than 2,000 people in Wisconsin have now been granted a second chance after he issued another 220 pardons, bringing his total to 2,027 since taking office in 2019. Evers says those pardoned have worked to rebuild their lives by volunteering, building careers, and mentoring others, and deserve the opportunity to move forward. Under state law, pardons restore rights lost after felony convictions, including voting on juries and holding certain jobs, but they do not erase criminal records.

No grouse hunt this year, says WI DNR (UNDATED)

There will likely be no hunting season for sharp-tailed grouse this year. The Wisconsin State Journal reports a Department of Natural Resources report shows a 22 percent decline in the grouse population over last year. Last year was the first hunt for the grouse since 2010, with a total of five birds harvested. Wildlife experts say poor weather and an unsuccessful nesting season are likely to blame. Fish and game services across the Midwest are reporting a decline in sharp-tailed grouse in general.

Dane County city will restart fluoridation of drinking water (DEFOREST)

Fluoride is making a return in the Dane County Village of DeForest.This week, the village board of trustees voted 4 to 2 to put fluoride back in the water supply. It was just over a year ago when the board voted to remove fluoride, which spurred a backlash and led to the recall of an anti-fluoride trustee. Adding fluoride back into the supply won’t happen immediately as equipment needs to be reinstalled and approvals are needed from the DNR. DeForest’s village administrator says fluoride is likely to begin appearing in village water in 6 to 8 months.

Wisconsin to get $94.3 million to facilitate lead line replacement (UNDATED)

New federal funding will assist Wisconsin communities to replace lead water service lines. Wisconsin will receive $94.3 million through the EPA’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress in 2021. It’s part of a larger $2.9 billion initiative by the Trump Administration and EPA to address approximately 4 million lead service lines across the country. Lead is a neurotoxin that is especially harmful to children. Roughly half of the funding for Wisconsin will be allocated to disadvantaged communities as grants or principal forgiveness loans. As of 2023, EPA projected there are more than 343,000 lead service lines in the state.