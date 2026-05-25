Wisconsin AM News Summary

Small businesses and nonprofits encouraged to apply for disaster relief funding (UNDATED)

Small businesses impacted by last August’s historic storms can apply for grant funding. Governor Tony Evers is urging small businesses and nonprofits affected by last August’s severe storms to apply for federal disaster assistance. While some loan programs have closed, Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the Small Business Administration are still available. The storms, which hit Wisconsin August 9th through the 12th of last year, caused tens of millions of dollars in damage. Evers says recovery takes time and emphasizes that support is still available. The loans can help cover expenses like payroll, debts, and other bills tied to storm-related losses.

Flags at half-staff on Memorial Day (UNDATED)

Flags are at half-staff statewide on this Memorial Day. Governor Tony Evers signed an Executive Order ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to 12:00 PM Monday, as Wisconsin and the nation recognize Memorial Day to honor and remember the nation’s fallen heroes, as well as the family members and loved ones they left behind. In a statement, Evers noted that Memorial Day marks a tradition that has been part of our nation’s history for more than 150 years, and we pay tribute to the selfless service members who have given their lives in the line of duty to defend and protect the freedoms, principles, and values we hold dear.

Submissions open for annual bird stamp contests (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting artwork for its annual bird stamp contests. Submissions can be entered for the annual Wild Turkey, Pheasant, and Waterfowl Stamp Design Contests. Winning designs will appear on the 2027 stamp collection. Entries must be submitted or postmarked by August 1st, with judging set for August 22nd at the Waterfowl Hunters Expo in Oshkosh. Officials say the contest not only highlights local talent but also supports conservation as stamp sales generate hundreds of thousands of dollars each year for habitat restoration, education, and wildlife management across the state.

UPFRONT: State Senators weren’t consulted about proposed surplus spending deal (MADISON)

Members of the Wisconsin State Senate say Governor Tony Evers and Republican leaders never discussed a proposed surplus spending deal with their members. Beloit Democrat Mark Spreitzer speaking on WISN’s UPFRONT. Spreitzer says what Democrats saw was a bill that had too many Republican earmarks and could have put a hole in the budget for next year. Meanwhile Delafield Republican Chris Kapenga said he had no idea the deal was being made until a flyer urging him to vote on the deal made its way to his district. Kapenga says outgoing Governor Tony Evers, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos are to blame for rushing the vote. The proposal died in the Senate after no Democrats and three Republicans voted against it.