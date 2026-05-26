Wisconsin AM News Summary

Community Maps provide traffic safety resources for Wisconsin (UNDATED)

There’s a new online tool aimed at improving road safety across Wisconsin communities. The “Community Maps” platform from UW–Madison tracks all police-reported crashes statewide, with data going back more than two decades. Associate Director Andi Bill says the goal is to give everyone, from local officials to everyday residents, easy access to safety data for streets, intersections, and neighborhoods. The maps are updated nightly and can help identify dangerous areas and guide improvements. You can explore the resource online at the UW Traffic Operations and Safety Lab website.

Realtors report shows April increases in home sales and prices (UNDATED)

Wisconsin home sales – and prices — were up last month. The Wisconsin Realtors Association’s recently released April 2026 report shows sales of existing homes up 7.4% compared to the same month last year, with the statewide median price increasing 6.3% to $340,000. Year-to-date are up 4.1% compared to the first quarter of 2025. New listings increased 5.6% year over year, but total listings rose only 0.2% with buyers quickly snapping up available homes. Realtors Association President and CEO Tom Larson said with just 3.7 months of supply, home inventory would need to increase by nearly 62% to achieve a balanced market.

Stay alert as turtle nesting season gets underway (UNDATED)

Slow down and stay alert as turtle nesting season ramps up in Wisconsin. From late May through June, female turtles are leaving lakes and wetlands to lay eggs—often crossing busy roads. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says road deaths are a leading cause of decline for Wisconsin’s 11 native turtle species. The DNR is also asking residents to report turtle sightings and protect nests from predators. Conservationists stress that keeping turtles in the wild, and out of the illegal pet trade, is key to protecting their future. More info can be found on the DNR’s website.

Wisconsin will be represented at the upcoming Scripps National Spelling Bee (UNDATED)

Two Wisconsin eighth-graders are heading to the Scripps National Spelling Bee after strong finishes at the state championship. Ethan Robert of New Berlin took first place, while Arnav Vempati of Middleton earned runner-up honors. Both students will compete in Washington, D.C. this week. The national spelling bee, now more than a century old, draws top young spellers from across the country for one of America’s longest-running academic competitions.

DHS offers asthma assistance in Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, and Rock counties (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services offers free, in-home asthma management services in four counties. May is Asthma Awareness Month. In Wisconsin, 1 in 15 children has asthma, and 41% of kids have an uncontrollable form, causing 1 in 3 to miss school. The Asthma-Safe Homes Program is available to all Medicaid-eligible children and pregnant individuals with uncontrolled asthma in Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, and Rock counties. A variety of services are offered including home visits and assessments, supplies to reduce triggers, and, if eligible, asthma-related home repairs addressing mold, air quality, and allergens. More than 700 Wisconsinites in over 100 homes have received repair and remediation services to address sources of asthma triggers in the past three years. Find out more at the DHS website.

Be careful with what you buy at garage sales this summer, says Consumer Protection (UNDATED)

State officials are urging caution as garage sale season ramps up across Wisconsin. Consumer Protection Director Mike Domke says older items, like toys with small button batteries or antique cribs—can pose hidden risks for children, including potential lead exposure. He also warns many secondhand items may be under recall, something retailers are required to address, but garage sale sellers are not. Domke says shoppers should take a moment to search online for recalls before buying, helping ensure those bargain finds don’t come with safety hazards.