Wisconsin AM News Summary

Tiffany says he’d return entire state surplus to taxpayers if elected (MADISON)

The Republican candidate for governor says he’ll return all of the $2.3 billion state surplus to Wisconsin taxpayers if elected. Congressman Tom Tiffany noted the recent Maquette Poll which found a majority of respondents in favor of the failed deal between Governor Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders, and 70% were not concerned about a potential budget deficit. Speaking with reporters in Madison on Tuesday, Tiffany said that shows “that the taxpayers of Wisconsin are saying . . . we want our money back.”

Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor, 7th CD Rep. Tom Tiffany, speaks with reporters following Tuesday WisPolitics luncheon in Madison. @WRN pic.twitter.com/iBsfRKHW1M — Bob Hague (@BobHague5) May 26, 2026

Tiffany said he’ll provide property tax relief and increased funding for K-12 schools and special education as part of his first budget as governor. The $1.8 billion deal between Governor Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders failed in the state Senate earlier this month.

DPI wants public feedback on what students should know when they graduate (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is launching a new statewide effort to define what students should know and be able to do by graduation. State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly says the “Portrait of a Graduate” initiative will gather input from students, families, educators, employers, and communities across Wisconsin. The goal is to shape a shared vision for skills, knowledge, and career readiness in a rapidly changing world. Officials stress the effort won’t change graduation requirements, but will help guide expectations. Virtual and in-person sessions are planned, and feedback is also being collected online.

New round of EV charging infrastructure grants available (UNDATED)

A new round of grant funding is available for electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is opening applications for funding that would expand electric vehicle charging along busy U.S. and state highways. Wisconsin received nearly 79 million dollars through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, with about 37 million already supporting 78 projects statewide. More than 20 stations are up and running. The next phase will focus on “connecting corridors” beyond the interstate network, adding convenient charging within a mile of highway exits.

80 percent of Wisconsinites wanted proposed surplus spending deal to pass, new MU Poll shows (MILWAUKEE)

Most respondents in a newly released Marquette Law School poll wanted state lawmakers to approve a proposed tax relief and K-12 funding bill earlier this month. Poll director Charles Franklin tells WISN’s UPFRONT the survey was done rapidly to match the speed of the announcement and rejection of the package. “This bill may not be the most important bill the legislature has ever considered, but it was certainly one of the more surprising outcomes, at least to me.” Franklin says the Law School was able to complete the polling in just two days. 80 percent of the respondents to the poll said the Legislature should have approved the deal, and 65 percent said Governor Tony Evers was right to support it. Fewer than 20 percent said those opposing the bill did the right thing. The bill would have tapped part of the state surplus, and analysis by the Legislative Fiscal Bureau found could lead to a budget deficit. The tax relief and K-12 funding measure failed in the State Senate after all Democrats and three Republicans voted no.

Green Bay man pleads not guilty to possessing drugs, bombs and guns (GREEN BAY)

A Green Bay man is accused of possessing improvised explosives, guns and drugs. 31-year-old Kenneth Seay pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 19 total felonies in Brown County Court. US Postal Service police intercepted a package of drugs allegedly being delivered to him, and officers searched his home in February. Green Bay police say Seay had thirteen improvised explosives in his home in various states of completion. They also allegedly seized firearms both standard and homemade, as well as body armor. Seay is being held on a 75-thousand dollar bond, and will be back in court in June.