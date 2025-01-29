Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers pens letter to Trump on loan and grant freezes (MADISON)

In a letter to Trump Evers says with very few details and specifics available, virtually no time for ample review and consideration, and no direct communication to date, states are left to plan for the worst, and Wisconsinites and millions of Americans who are rightfully alarmed and concerned by this unprecedented decision are left scrambling. Evers also says he’s concerned the actions could have disastrous consequences for the people of Wisconsin. According to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, Wisconsin is receiving more than $28 billion in federal assistance within the current two-year budget. A federal judge has temporarily blocked the freezes. Wisconsin is one of 23 states suing to block implementation of the freeze. The states’ attorneys general are seeking a temporary restraining order to block the action from taking effect, warning of immediate harm to their states.

Legislative leaders ask justices to recuse themselves from Act 10 case (MADISON)

At the Capitol, competing requests for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices to recuse themselves. A lawsuit challenging Wisconsin Act 10, the landmark 2011 law which restricts collective bargaining by public sector unions in the state, will almost certainly come before the court. When it does, Republican legislative leaders want Justice Janet Protasiewicz to recuse herself. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu filed that motion with the court on Tuesday, citing the liberal justice’s past comments about Act 10. And Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer and Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein want conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn to recuse himself. Prior to being elected to the court in 2019, Hagedorn helped draft former Governor Scott Walker’s bill and helped defend the law in court. The court currently has a 4-3 liberal majority, which could shift depending on the outcome of April’s election between Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel and Dane County Judge Susan Crawford.

Senate confirms Duffy as Transportation Secretary (WASHINGTON DC)

The U.S. Senate confirms Sean Duffy to be President Trump’s Secretary of Transportation. Tuesday’s vote in the full Senate was 77-22, with all no votes from Democrats. Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin said on Monday that she’d support the former 7th District Congressman to lead the U.S. Department of Transportation and it’s more than 58,000 employees. Baldwin said she’s at all of President Trump’s nominees through the lens of how they’ll impact Wisconsinites, and feels confident that Duffy is a good choice for the position. Other Democrats, including Senators who’d previously supported Duffy, apparently voted no to protest recent Trump directives for federal agencies, including Transportation, to pause spending.

Survey finds business leaders support expanding guest worker visas (MADISON)

Wisconsin business leaders support updating the U.S. guest worker program. The same Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce survey which found support for tariffs on China also has respondents overwhelmingly supporting expanded guest worker visas. Ninety-six percent support increasing the current 85,000-person cap on H-1B visas, which allow foreign workers with specialized skills to work in the U.S. There’s also strong support for creating new visa options for high-demand workers to address Wisconsin’s labor shortage. WMC president/CEO Kurt Bauer said demographic trends show Wisconsin needs workers, and foreign workers must be part of the solution, or the state will lose jobs and the economic activity that goes with them.

Bob Dylan will play in Green Bay (GREEN BAY)

Bob Dylan is coming to Titletown this spring. Green Bay is one of several midwestern cities on the 83 year-old music legend’s 2025 Never Ending Tour. It opens March 25 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tickets are already on sale for that show at Dylan’s website. Dylan performs at the Century II Concert Hall in Wichita, Kansas on March 29, Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minnesota on April 4, and Green Bay’s Weidner-Cofrin Family Hall on April 6. Tickets for those shows will go on sale this Friday. Dylan, the subject of the current biopic “A Complete Unknown,” has been on tour since 1983, playing over 3,000 shows around the world.

Former U.S. Capitol police officer condemns Trump’s January 6th pardons (MADISON)

A former U.S. Capitol police officer was in Madison Tuesday to condemn President Donald Trump’s sweeping January 6th pardons. Harry Dunn says the symbolism of being at the Wisconsin State Capitol isn’t lost on him. Dunn also called out Republican Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel for his comments supporting President Donald Trump for using his power to pardon people who attacked officers. Schimel had said he thinks anyone convicted of assaulting law enforcement officers should serve their entire sentence, but he also expressed support for Trump using his pardon powers.

Driver faces 12th OWI charge (STEVENS POINT)

A 66-year-old Portage County man is in jail – accused of a 12th OWI. Police say Eugene Volk was drunk and driving outside of his allowed hours when they pulled him over on January 18th. Volk initially refused to stop, then pulled into a residential driveway and told officers there was no probable cause to stop him. Volk reportedly admitted to having one drink before driving. A search of his vehicle turned up three beer cans. The 66-year-old, whose first OWI offense came in 1990, refused to take a field sobriety test. Officers then took him into custody. A judge set his bond at $8,500 on Monday. His next court appearance is February 3rd.

Over 40 OWI arrests during Dane County holiday enforcement (MADISON)

Police departments in Dane County made an impressive number of OWI arrests in the last half of December. Those arrests were part of a special holiday season O W I enforcement program running from December 20th to January 1st. A report from the joint commission handling the program shows police stopped over 13-hundred vehicles, and arrested 46 drivers for O W I. There were also 22 other arrests for various crimes, and over 500 traffic citations ranging from open containers to speeding.

New solar array online in Dane County (FITCHBURG)

A major solar power station is now online in Dane County. The Fitchburg solar array, operated by Madison Gas and Electric, is producing 6 megawatts of power, enough to light around 14-hundred homes a year. M G and E CEO Jeff Keebler says the company is committed to expanding its green energy footprint. The solar array joins several other sites in Dane County, including Middleton and Dane County Regional Airports.

Report: hundreds laid off at Kohls HQ (MENOMINEE FALLS)

Layoffs are on the way for Kohl’s. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the retailer told employees in a Tuesday email that hundreds of layoffs were coming for the Menomonee Falls headquarters. The total number of layoffs has not been made public, but the email says about 10 percent of the total positions at the headquarters were being cut. New C E O Ashley Buchanan told staff the layoffs would help improve the company and better serve customers. Kohls announced the closure of over two dozen stores earlier this month.