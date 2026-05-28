Wisconsin AM News Summary

Packers’ Josh Jacobs released from jail (GREEN BAY)

Brown County prosecutors say they are not yet prepared to make a decision on charges against Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs. In the meantime, Josh Jacobs has been released from custody. Records show Jacobs was booked Tuesday on potential charges including strangulation and suffocation and domestic battery. District Attorney David Lasee said in a statement that a final charging decision will be made at a later date. Jacob’s attorneys also made a statement, saying in part “Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public.” The DA’s Office has “requested additional investigation” and said there was “reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether additional charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued,” according to a release from Brown County District Attorney David L. Lasee.

DNR looking for public input on Great Lake beaches (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants your input on how to keep people safe on Great Lake beaches this summers. Each year, the DNR works with residents, local managers, and health departments to review possible updates to shoreline beaches and boat launches. Officials say local knowledge is key to tracking changes along the state’s 53 miles of Great Lakes coastline. The list, first developed in the early 2000s, must stay current to keep Wisconsin eligible for federal BEACH Act funding. Public comments help ensure accurate monitoring and safety information for summer visitors.

First cases of Mpox confirmed in Wisconsin (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed the first cast of Mpox in 2026. There have been five cases in the state so far, including a cluster in southeastern Wisconsin. DHS reports cases remain low, but infections are rising nationwide. Mpox spreads through close contact and can cause rashes, fever, and chills. While the risk to the general public is low, persons at higher risk should talk with a healthcare provider about vaccination. DHS urges residents to watch for symptoms and seek medical care if they develop unexplained rashes or other signs of illness.

Wisconsin woman released from ICE custody (SHEBOYGAN FALLS)

A Wisconsin woman detained by ICE is no longer in custody. 51-year-old Elvira Benitez-Suarez of Sheboygan Falls was detained at a routine immigration check-in in Milwaukee in March. She’s been in ICE custody at a detention center in Kentucky and was released Tuesday after an immigration judge granted her a $1500 bond. Benitez-Suarez’s detention came after a judge ruled late last year that she could obtain a green card. An appeal of that decision by the Trump administration is currently pending before the Board of Immigration Appeals. Her attorney said Benitez-Suarez fled from Mexico to the United States at the age of 15 after she was the victim of sexual assault and has no criminal record. Her four children are U.S. citizens.

Tiffany says some J6 defendants could “possibly” be compensated (MADISON)

The Republican candidate for Governor weighs in on compensating people who claim they were harmed by the federal government. Tom Tiffany says some January 6 defendants could “possibly” receive compensation through the Trump administration’s $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund if the harm was “significant enough.” During a WisPolitics luncheon in Madison on Tuesday, Tiffany said he is “still studying the details” of the fund, which has drawn bipartisan criticism from US Senators. Tiffany said he’d draw the line at anyone that harmed a law enforcement official receiving compensation, On Wednesday, State Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein proposed the No Taxpayer Dollars for Insurrectionists Act to create a 100% state income tax on any payouts received the fund.

Troupis to seek payment from DOJ weaponization fund (MADISON)

A former attorney for President Donald Trump is looking to get millions from a recently set up “anti-weaponization” fund. Jim Troupis (TROO-pis) worked on President Trump’s 2020 campaign and is seeking $3.2 million from the $1.8 billion fund set up by President Trump’s Department of Justice. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says Troupis submitted a formal request for the money on Tuesday. Troupis is a former Dane County judge who faces felony forgery charges in Wisconsin over his role in a fake elector scheme, that aimed to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory over Trump.

Pope Leo XIV warns of “dehumanization” possible with advances in AI, says Madison bishop (MADISON)

The first encyclical from Pope Leo the Fourteenth says the Catholic Church is opposed to the “dehumanization” possible with emerging AI technology. Madison Bishop Donald Hying (HIGH-ing) says the Pope seeks to ensure that new technology is being used to help as many people as possible. “I think we see over and over again how technology has been used to increase the discrepancy, the disparity between the wealthy few and the materially poor many.” Pope Leo references a similar message from the last Pope to share his name, Pope Leo the Thirteenth, who penned the first missive of this sort at the turn of the Industrial Revolution. He likens the race to build bigger and better AI to the construction of the Tower of Babel and urges that AI and technology should serve the common good rather than nations and businesses.