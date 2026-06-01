Wisconsin AM News Summary

New state law restricting crypto currency kiosks takes effect (MADISON)

You may have noticed fewer cryptocurrency kiosks in Wisconsin following a recent state law restricting their use. Wisconsin Consumer Protection director Mike Domke says it’s not surprising, given that their primary use was fraud. Domke says crypto currency booths became yet another method for scammers to get people to send them money, given that the industry is unregulated and any money transferred is likely unrecoverable. The new law requires warnings about possibly being scammed to be posted when you start a transaction with the device, and to restrict their daily use to just one thousand dollars.

Take proper steps to keep skin safe from sun (UNDATED)

With summer sunshine in full swing, health experts are reminding you to protect your skin. UW Health Dermatologist Dr. Lisa Arkin says sunscreen is one of your best defenses, but only if you reapply it regularly. You can also boost protection with UV-blocking clothing, like wide-brim hats, shirts, and cover-ups. Doctors recommend avoiding peak sun hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. whenever possible. Too much exposure over time can lead to serious damage. Dr. Arkin says repeated sun damage can build up, causing mutations in the skin that may lead to cancer.

Wisconsin releases 2025 health assessment (UNDATED)

Wisconsin’s statewide health assessment is out. The state Department of Health Services issues the report every five years, offering a broad look at the health and well-being of people across the state. The latest version highlights challenges including the rising cost of living, housing affordability, access to mental health care, transportation, and overall health care costs and quality. The report will help guide development of the next State Health Improvement Plan, set to begin in 2028.

Spongy moth surveys starting in Wisconsin (UNDATED)

Spongy moths will be surveyed in west and central Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer Protection is expanding efforts to track the invasive spongy moth this year. Crews will set about 6,700 traps across 36 counties in western and central parts of the state from now through early July. The small green traps, placed mostly along roadsides and sometimes on private property, are used to detect new populations and guide future control efforts. Officials stress the traps won’t impact moth numbers directly and are asking the public to leave them undisturbed.

EMS F.O.R.W.A.R.D. plan addresses challenges facing rural Emergency Medical Services (UNDATED)

Rural emergency medical services in Wisconsin are under growing strain. The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health reports as many as 40 to 50 percent of ambulance services can’t provide round-the-clock coverage. Officials say funding gaps, staffing shortages, and rising call volumes are all contributing factors. The demands are also taking a toll on mental health. EMS Outreach Manager James Small says many experienced responders face PTSD, depression, or anxiety due to repeated trauma. Despite the challenges, crews remain committed, but low pay and volunteer reliance are making it harder to keep services running. A new EMS Forward plan aims to improve reliability, support workers, and strengthen rural systems statewide.