Wisconsin AM News Summary

Probation for Harry Wait on election fraud and identity theft (RACINE)

No jail time for a man convicted of election fraud. Prosecutors had wanted jail time for Harry Wait, but a judge on Tuesday sentenced the 72-year-old to three years of probation for his conviction on election fraud and identity theft charges. While there will be no jail time, Wait will not be able to vote. In March, a Racine County jury found him guilty of two misdemeanor counts of election fraud and one felony count of identity theft. Wait admitted to requesting 2022 absentee ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason through the state’s MyVote website, claiming he did it to expose vulnerabilities in election security.

Trump to tout farmer & rural assistance efforts in Wisconsin visit (WASHINGTON DC)

President Donald Trump will visit Wisconsin on Friday to shore up his support with farmers. The White House has yet to release details of where Trump will stop in Chippewa County. It will be the president’s first visit to Wisconsin of his second term. A Trump spokesperson told WisPolitics that the president will talk about efforts to lower costs, open new trade markets and reduce regulations. He’ll also promote creation of Rural Opportunity Zones, which include tax incentives for those who invest in rural areas. Farmers in Wisconsin and across the nation have been challenged by the effects of Trump’s tariffs and the war with Iran. According to figures cited by the Farm Bureau Federation, Wisconsin had 16 Chapter 12 farm bankruptcy filings in 2025, Trump’s first year in office, representing a 700% increase over the previous year.

Candidates for governor officially file nomination papers (UNDATED)

Ten candidates have officially filed nomination signatures in the race for governor. A crowded field is taking shape in Wisconsin’s race for governor. The list of candidates now includes eight Democrats, one Republican, and one Independent, all vying for the seat currently held by Democratic Governor Tony Evers, who announced last summer he won’t seek a third term. One potential contender is already out; former state Representative Brett Hulsey launched a campaign in September but failed to submit nomination signatures by this week’s deadline. Final ballot access won’t be decided until the Wisconsin Elections Commission meets June ninth. Party primaries are set for August, with the general election scheduled for November.

Take steps to avoid spreading invasive species (UNDATED)

Do your best to avoid spreading invasives species this summer. June is Invasive Species Action Month, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking you to take the right steps to avoid spreading them. The DNR says simple steps can make a big difference: hikers should stay on trails and check gear for mud and seeds. Boaters should clean, drain, and dry equipment to protect lakes from harmful species. At home, experts recommend planting native species and removing problem plants. You can also report sightings, volunteer locally, and take part in Invasive Species Awareness events across the state.

Joint Finance signs off on sale of historic state building (MADISON)

A key legislative committee has signed off on the sale of a historic office building in Madison. The Joint Finance Committee on Tuesday approved the sale of the State Office Building to a group looking to create an Amtrak station and transit hub downtown. The 10 million dollar sale prices is far short of the 16 to 20 million dollars the state was hoping to receive, but full renovations of the building to bring it up to code would have cost the state over 190 million dollars.

Winnebago County committee considers data center restrictions (OSHKOSH)

Another Wisconsin county is considering restrictions on data center construction. Fox 11 Green Bay reports Winnebago County’s Land Conservation Committee discussed the issue at its Monday night meeting. Supervisors say they’re worried about future pollution and energy costs for the community. Committee chair Tom Macho says any data center that wants to build will need to provide its own green energy sources and not rely on the region’s electrical grid. No company is currently planning a data center in the area, but the county wants to be ready if one does.

Trial underway for man accused in estranged wife’s death (JUNEAU)

Trial is underway in Juneau County, for a man accused of killing his estranged wife. Prosecutors say 44-year-old Zachary Rasch of Clyman killed his wife Crystal 2 years ago and then used drain killer in an attempt to get rid of her body. The couple had been going through a divorce. Crystal was last seen on a surveillance camera at a fast food restaurant in Oconomowoc with her husband in June of 2024. Prosecutors say one of Crystal’s teeth was found in a burn pit on the couple’s property plus her blood was found in his vehicle which he drove and abandoned in Adams County. They also say Zachary made suspicious online searches around the time of Crystal’s disappearance and used her debit card to buy the drain cleaner that he used to get rid of her body.