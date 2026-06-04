Wisconsin AM News Summary

It’s time to celebrate June Dairy Month (UNDATED)

It’s time for June Dairy Month! The 78th Alice in Dairyland Sarah Hagenow says the annual celebration of everything dairy had much more basic roots. “This celebration as June Dairy Month began officially in 1939, but it actually started as National Milk Month back in 1937, and its roots really aimed to promote consuming milk and the great benefits of consuming milk.” Hagenow says there are a myriad of events and celebrations taking place across the state, and you can find out more online at Wisconsin Dairy dot Org.

Woman found dead in Milwaukee River in 1982 finally identified (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee Police say they’ve identified a woman who was found death in the Milwaukee River over 40 years ago. The Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office and Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Wednesday that the woman found dead in the river in 1982 is Berlin Trammel. Police used advanced genealogy technology to link Trammel’s family to that of the unidentified body. The medical examiner’s office says Trammel’s family has already been notified and were happy to have resolution after so many years. Trammel would have been 26 years old at the time of her death.

Sheriff’s Office can now impound vehicles used by reckless drivers (MILWAUKEE)

New tools are available to combat reckless driving in Milwaukee County. The Sheriff’s Office is now authorized to impound vehicles when issuing citations or making arrests for reckless driving. Inspector Douglas Holton says one issue they face is that many of the reckless drivers deputies encounter have never been licensed. Holton says over the last two years, Milwaukee County deputies have issued more than 800 citations for operating a vehicle without a license. He also says the impound authority could be used during “street takeovers,” where the cars cars that individuals are using tend to be very expensive and are not stolen vehicles. County Executive David Crowley signed the new ordinance on Wednesday.

Plea deal for man who pointed gun and shot at officer (Janesville)

A Janesville man who shot at police as they tried to arrest him in connection with a separate shooting takes a plea deal in Rock County Court. 28-year-old Tyrone Gibson went before Judge John Wood on Wednesday, pleading to attempted first degree intentional homicide and first degree recklessly endangering safety. As part of the plea agreement, the state has agreed to argue for no more than 20 years in prison at Gibson’s August 13th sentencing. Gibson pointed a handgun at a uniformed officer, and shot at but missed a police detective in October of 2023 as he was being sought for a previous shooting. He was later taken into custody. Janesville police commended the officer and detective involved in the incident for not returning fire because occupied homes were in the background. Additional charges including attempted first-degree intentional homicide were dismissed but read into the record as part of the plea agreement.

DNR launching ATV/UTV safety campaign this weekend (UNDATED)

An effort reduce ATV/UTV crashes kicks off this weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will have more conservation wardens, and county recreation deputies out this weekend for the Think Smart Before You Start campaign. Officers will be watching for risky behavior, including speeding and riding while intoxicated. The enforcement effort comes amid a rise in serious and fatal crashes, with 15 deaths reported so far this year. Helmets, seatbelts, and sober driving are critical to prevent deaths and serious injuries. Riders are urged to review new state regulations and consider signing up for safety courses through the DNR website.

Dem governor candidate Hong sued over 30k credit card debt (MADISON)

Democratic candidate for Governor Francesca Hong is sued over nearly $30,000 in credit card debt. As first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, court filings show Capital One sued Hong in May, seeking a little more than $29,000 in unpaid credit card charges dating back to 2011. A campaign spokeswoman says that debt has now been fully repaid. Hong, a state Representative and former Madison restaurant owner, is one of several Democrats in the race for governor. The August primary will determine who advances to the November 3rd general election, where Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany is the only major Republican candidate.