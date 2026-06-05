Wisconsin AM News Summary

Board of Regents approve tuition hike for fourth straight year (MADISON)

The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents has approved a fourth straight year of tuition increases. Under Thursday’s vote, in-state tuition will rise 2 percent, with student fees up an average of 3.5 percent. Regent Timothy Nixon opposed the move, saying the growing burden on students and families is “real,” especially with rising everyday costs. Supporters, including Regent Karen Walsh, argued the increase is necessary to recover from years of a state tuition freeze and maintain campus stability. The changes will take effect for the upcoming academic year.

Senate could return to take up failed surplus package (MADISON)

There’s a scenario whereby the Wisconsin Senate could reconvene to pass a failed tax relief and K-12 funding deal. Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said in a statement Thursday that if two more Republican Senators decide to back the bill, the Senate would meet to send the proposal to Democratic Governor Tony Evers. Republican Senators Chris Kapenga, Rob Hutton and Steve Nass joined 15 Democrats last month to reject the package after it passed the Republican controlled Assembly. The $1.8 billion deal, negotiated between Evers and Republican legislative leaders, would have sent rebate payments to taxpayers, provided millions to public schools, and eliminated the individual income tax on cash tips and overtime pay.

Tyco reaches $10 million PFAs contamination settlement (MARINETTE)

Tyco Fire Products will pay $10 million to the state of Wisconsin for cleaning PFAS contamination in Marinette County, where Attorney General Josh Kaul made the announcement on Thursday. The AG said the goal of the Department of Justice was to maximize the recovery for the state of Wisconsin and to work to make water cleaner in the area. He called it “as strong a recovery as we could get for the state.” The payment settles a civil lawsuit filed in 2022 and will be deposited into the state’s PFAS Trust. Terms of the agreement will have Tyco providing clean drinking water for Marinette-area residents, addressing PFAS discharges and continuing to provide for well replacement, and conduct monitoring for and reporting PFAS contamination. Kaul said in his conversations withe area residents, he heard a lot of concern about the impact on their health from PFAS contamination.

More reckless driving in Madison, man arrested in fatal downtown crash (MADISON)

More reckless driving arrests in Madison. A 22-year-old Waunakee woman was arrested early Thursday morning by Dane County deputies for allegedly driving over 110 miles per hour on the Beltline. Deputies say she was intoxicated, had THC in her vehicle, and was cited for OWI and other offences. And a 43-year-old Madison man is in custody for allegedly killing a pedestrian in a high-speed crash Wednesday morning on East Washington Avenue. That driver also struck two other vehicles and ran into a tree. The man is facing charges of reckless homicide and possible OWI. The speed limit on that section of East Washington was lowered to just 25 miles per hour due to reckless driving in the area.

Watch out for fake home sales, rental listings says Consumer Protection (UNDATED)

Wisconsin Consumer Protection is continuing to get reports of criminals renting or selling homes that aren’t theirs. Director Mike Domke says they use real information about the homes and list on third party websites with tempting offers. The scammers are targeting people who need a place to live in a hurry, like workers moving to the area or people who have lost their homes. Domke says do your due diligence when picking property online. If you can’t inspect the home in person, make sure to check who owns the property through other methods. Also make sure to talk with someone on the phone and ask questions about the property. If they can’t answer or won’t take the call, it may be a scam.

Trump visit comes as national MU Poll finds approval continues decline (MILWAUKEE)

Donald Trump’s first Wisconsin visit in his second term as President comes as a new Marquette Law School national poll finds his job approval numbers continue to slump. President Trump is in Chippewa County for a farm visit today, along with candidate for governor Congressman Tom Tiffany and Congressman Derrick Van Orden. While not specifically addressing agricultural issues, the poll released this week found just 30% approval for Trump’s handling of the overall economy, and approval on gasoline prices at just 19%. Approval of the job Trump is doing as president was at 38%, reflecting a steady decline from 48% at the start of his second term.

Wisconsin brewer to unveil 67 IPA this weekend (MOSINEE)

The nonsensical phrase that defined the last school year is inspiration for a new beer from a Central Wisconsin brewer. Mosinee Brewing Company will release the six-seven American IPA on Sunday, June 7th. The ale is inspired by last winter’s six seven craze, a phrase which essentially means nothing but still captivated elementary age children for the better part of two months. The brewers have gone all in on the phrase, the beer features six-point seven percent alcohol by volume, and rates at a 67 on the international bitterness unit scale, which measures the beer’s bitterness. Sales from the beer will benefit the Mosinee School District PTO. ML WSAU