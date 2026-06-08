Wisconsin AM News Summary

Trump holds roundtable with Wisconsin farmers (CHIPPEWA COUNTY)

President Donald Trump had a farmer-focused stop in Wisconsin Friday. Congressman Derrick Van Orden warmed up the crowd at Custer Farms in Chippewa County. During a roundtable discussion, the president offered reassurances to farmers that the war with Iran will be resolved soon and made several comments about how things will be much better in about three months, calling price increases for fuel and fertilizer “artificial.” Chippewa Falls farmer Dennis Hawkins said fuel costs are affecting everything for farmers. Dunn County dairy farmer Trevor Baier was hopeful Trump’s three-month target includes additional dairy export markets. This was Trump’s first Wisconsin visit since the start of his second term.

DNR seeks public input on PFAs laws (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources wants your input on the agency’s PFAS law program development. The DNR is authorized to develop programs to understand the prevalence of PFAS throughout Wisconsin and then address it. The agency has flexibility for how the programs are implemented but state law defines the type of activities that may be funded, including but not limited to private well sampling, addressing contamination in public water systems and sampling drinking water at schools and daycares. A virtual public listening session from 11:30 to 12:30 on June 19 will gather feedback about implementation of the programs authorized by state law. Registration is required and you can do that or share feedback in writing on the DNR website.

Listening sessions part of UW System president search (UNDATED)

Public listening sessions this week are part of the ongoing search for the next Universities of Wisconsin President. The sessions are designed to gather input from students, faculty, staff, and community members to help inform the qualities and priorities sought in the system’s next leader following the firing of Jay Rothman by the Board of Regents. Regent Ashok Rai chairs the Presidential Search Committee and says the Universities of Wisconsin belong to the people of this state, and that is why these listening sessions matter. Tuesday sessions take place from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at UW-Green Bay, 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. at UW-Oshkosh, 3:30 – 4:15 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee, Wednesday from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at UW-Madison, and Thursday 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at UW-Eau Claire. Feedback will help shape the presidential search process and ensure the next president reflects the values and priorities of stakeholders and communities.

2026 Rustic Road guide available (UNDATED)

The 2026 Rustic Roads Guide is now available, highlighting scenic drives across Wisconsin designed to help travelers slow down and take in the view. Travel Wisconsin spokesperson Logan Wroge says the routes are capped at 45 miles per hour, giving drivers a chance to enjoy surrounding wildlife and scenery without rushing to a destination. Many of the designated roads pass near popular natural landmarks, including state parks and national forests across the state. The Rustic Roads program dates back to the 1970s and showcases Wisconsin’s diverse landscapes—from the Driftless Area to the North Woods. The guide is available now on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website.

SCOWIS creates panel to review recusal rule (MADISON)

A newly created panel will consider updates to the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s recusal rule. n a 4-to-3 vote, the court’s liberal majority approved creation of the special review committee to determine when judges should step aside from cases. The panel of judges, attorneys and campaign finance experts is expected to take up to a year to complete its work. This comes after retired judges pushed for stricter recusal rules, citing concerns about impartiality. Chief Justice Jill Karofsky pointed to strong calls for more review, and other liberal justices say clearer standards and greater transparency are needed as public trust in the judiciary declines.

State prison death lawsuit settled (WAUPUN)

A state prison death lawsuit is settled. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will pay $3.75 million to the family of Donald Maier. The 62-year-old died in February 2024 at Waupun Correctional Institution. His death was ruled a homicide, with probable malnutrition and dehydration cited as causes. A federal lawsuit alleged prison staff repeatedly shut off water to Maier’s cell while he was in solitary confinement and ignored his serious medical and mental health needs. The family also claimed disability discrimination. The state has not admitted wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

Enjoy breakfast on the farm this June Dairy Month (UNDATED)

Why not learn a bit about the food you eat, and get a great breakfast at the same time? The 78th Alice in Dairyland Sarah Hagenow says there’s a June Dairy Month breakfast happening near you. Hagenow says the Breakfasts are not only a chance to sample Wisconsin’s dairy products, but also a chance to see a farm in action and meet the teams that make the food you eat. You can find a Diary Breakfast near you by visiting June Dairy Month – Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

Trial dates set for Manitowoc County couple accused in death of toddler (MANITOWOC)

A trial date is set for suspects in the death of a toddler in Manitowoc County. The trial against Katrina Baur and Jesse Vang will start next April 14. Both are charged in connection with the 2024 death of Baur’s son, three-year-old Elijah Vue. Elijah went missing from Two Rivers in February of 2024. His remains were found seven months later just three miles from where he was last seen. Prosecutors accuse Baur and Vang of neglecting and abusing the boy causing his death, and then hiding Elijah’s body.