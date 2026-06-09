Wisconsin AM News Summary

New report shows WI ranks high for overall child well-being, but racial disparities exist (UNDATED)

A new national report shows Wisconsin ranks high overall for child well-being, but deep racial disparities are holding many families back. The 2026 KIDS COUNT Data Book gives Wisconsin a score of 692, ranking 8th in the nation. However, the data also shows some of the widest gaps in the country between Black and white children. The report says 28% of Black children live in high-poverty areas, compared to just 1% of white children. Wisconsin also has the nation’s largest high school graduation gap — 28% of Black students don’t graduate on time, compared to 5% of white students. Advocates say differences in school funding and long-standing inequities continue to limit opportunities, especially in the state’s urban areas.

Spring turkey hunting season numbers up (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says spring turkey season numbers are up. Hunters registered more than 47,700 birds this year, that’s about 9% above the five-year average. This season marks 50 years since wild turkeys were reintroduced to the state, and today they’re found in all 72 counties. The DNR says mild winters, and strong nesting conditions are helping keep populations healthy and stable. The season ran from mid-April through late May, with strong participation statewide. Looking ahead, the fall turkey season opens September 12. More information on Wisconsin’s turkey hunting seasons can be found on the DNR’s website.

Boys and Girls Club of Dane County leader Michael Johnson dies age (MADISON)

A shocking loss in the Madison community. Michael Johnson, the President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County has died. He was 50 years old. No details have been released on his cause of death other than that died peacefully Sunday night. Johnson was a native of Chicago and was hired in Madison in 2010 as the head of the Boys and Girls Club. He left briefly in 2018 for another position but returned to Madison, and his role with the Boys and Girls Club, after a few months. Johnson was a well-known and respected figure not just in the Black community, but Dane County as a whole. He leaves behind his wife, two daughters and a son.

Charges filed in high-speed crash that killed pedestrian (MADISON)

Charges are filed in a fatal high-speed crash in Madison. WKOW reports that charges filed Monday against 43-year-old Jospeh Zalas of Madison include first-degree reckless homicide in last Wednesday’s death of a pedestrian, 72-year-old Ken Bell of Waukesha. The speed limit on East Washington where Bell was struck and killed is 25 miles per hour, but according to the criminal complaint, data downloaded from his car showed Zalas traveling 70 miles an hour prior to impact with a parked vehicle and/or a tree on the terrace. Zalas, who court records show has a previous conviction for a speeding violation in Dodge County in February 2025, was issued a $150,000 cash bond in Dane County Court. According to the complaint, Zalas told investigators that the last thing he remembered before the crash was driving down East Washington.

Baird Center CEO Marty Brookes fired by board (MILWAUKEE)

The head of Milwaukee’s Wisconsin Center District is fired. The district board on Monday issued a notice of termination for Marty Brookes, pending thirty days of administrative leave. A press release from the board said Brookes misused district funds, violated its bylaws, and lied to the board. The district operates UW-Milwaukee’s Panther Arena, the Baird Center and the Miller High Life Arena. Brookes had been pushing for the theater to be replaced by a new convention center and hotel. The three venues will continue to operate as normal as the board finds a replacement.

More restrictions on data centers could be coming in Manitowoc County (MANITOWOC)

Manitowoc County board members are considering more restrictions on data centers on top of a moratorium that’s already in place. Supervisors are working on a new ordinance that would go into place after the current 18 month pause is completed. W O M T reports the draft ordinance would regulate how data centers could be zoned in the future, and what steps those who want to build the centers would have to go through to get approval. County Executive Steve Martell is hoping to get the ordinance up for a vote soon. The moratorium is set to end next September.