Wisconsin AM News Summary

Bangstad denied access as WEC certifies ballot for fall elections (MADISON)

The ballot has been finalized for Wisconsin elections this fall, and a Democrat running for governor won’t be on it. Nomination papers from seven Democratic and one Republican candidate for governor are certified by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Congressman Tom Tiffany, Former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, former Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Madison state Representative Francesca Hong, former Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy Hughes, Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez and Madison Senator Kelda Roys all collected enough valid signatures for ballot access. The commission voted unanimously Tuesday to deny ballot access to Minocqua Brewing Company owner Kirk Bangstad, ruling the controversial Democrat fell about 500 signatures short of the 2,000 required to get on the August primary ballot.

Wisconsin teens can get rewarded for safe driving (UNDATED)

Children’s Wisconsin is urging teens to build safer driving habits this summer through its Safe Roads Challenge. The program uses a mobile app to track driving behavior and reward safe habits, offering feedback after each trip. State data shows teen drivers make up just over four percent of licensed drivers, but account for more than ten percent of crashes. Officials say that gap highlights the need for more awareness and practice behind the wheel. More information and how to sign up is available on the Children’s Wisconsin website.

Another record year for tourism in Wisconsin (UNDATED)

Tourism spending in Wisconsin continues to increase. Governor Tony Evers says Wisconsin’s tourism industry hit new highs in 2025, with a record 117.99 million visitors, up 3.5 million from the year before. Direct spending climbed nearly 5% to $17 billion, while tax revenue reached a record of $1.7 billion. Evers called it “a record-breaking year” for the state’s tourism economy. 68 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties saw a growth in tourism in 2025. Overall economic impact rose to $27 billion, the fourth straight annual record.

Franklin man accused of kidnapping woman who turned him down (MILWAUKEE)

Charges are filed against a Milwaukee area man accused of kidnapping a woman who turned him down. 22-year-old Angelo Liberto of Franklin faces abduction and sexual assault charges in Milwaukee County court. Police say Liberto started dating the woman last September, but she broke it off before the relationship got physical. Liberto started showing up at the victim’s home, and on May 29th allegedly took the woman at gunpoint in his car. He was stopped by police when she managed to call 911. Officers say they found a shovel, saw and tarp in the car’s trunk. Liberto faces up to 45 years in prison on the most serious charges.

Harley Davidson to bring some production back to Wisconsin, US (MILWAUKEE)

Harley Davidson is bringing some production lines back to the US and Wisconsin. The company announced Tuesday that the Pan America, Sportster and Nightster model lines will be returning from factories overseas. The company will resume production of the Revolution Max series in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Brand Ambassador Bill Davidson says the Milwaukee based manufacturer wants to invest in American manufacturing and bring work home to the US. The company said shifting global markets and trade issues under the Trump administration are also factors in the move.