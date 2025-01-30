Wisconsin AM News Summary

Baldwin opposes Kennedy to head HHS, Johnson requests transparency (WASHINGTON, DC)

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. testified on Wednesday before the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Finance, which will decide whether to advance his nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Outside the Capitol, Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin said Kennedy is not the right person for the job, citing the nominee’s history of promoting anti-vaccine conspiracy theories. Baldwin said “the head of the HHS must believe in science to keep people healthy and believe the experts, not conspiracy theories. Robert F Kennedy Junior does not meet that very simple requirement.” Kennedy said during the hearing that he is not “anti-vax.” Baldwin does not serve on the finance committee, however Wisconsin’s Republican Senator Ron Johnson is a member. Johnson said he’s gotten nowhere in requests to HHS. Johnson asked Kennedy whether he’ll honor information requests from Congress, and make HHS transparent. Kennedy said his approach to head the agency will be “radical transparency.” Johnson drew applause in the hearing chamber when he thanked Kennedy for wanting to serve.

Fiscal Bureau projects $4.3 billion surplus (MADISON)

New projections show Wisconsin’s state surplus now stands at $4.3 billion. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau projects the state will now finish the 2023-25 budget with that surplus. It projects tax revenues to be $894.3 million higher than what the Evers administration had expected in November, mainly due to revised estimates for sales tax collections through midyear. The LFB attributes the increased revenues to new forecasts that incorporate President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs, which are “expected to increase inflation and nominal consumer spending.” The Republican co-chairs of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, Senator Howard Marklein and Representative Mark Born, say Governor Evers has refused to support meaningful tax relief, and they remain committed to returning the surplus to taxpayers.

Vilas County opens its roads to ATVs and UTVs (EAGLE RIVER)

Vilas County officials have opened the roads to UTVs. The measure narrowly passed on a 10-9 vote at Tuesday night’s county board meeting after two hours of public comment. Most communities in the county already allowed ATVs and UTVs on trails, save for Boulder Junction, Winchester and Manitowish Waters. Residents of those communities turned out to advocate against the measure. The county’s highway department says the changes will go into effect once they can get signage out on county roads.

Over 70 cats rescued from SE Wisconsin home (GRAFTON)

Over 70 cats were removed from a southeast Wisconsin home. Officials in Grafton deemed that home unlivable this week following a welfare check on the resident. A We Energies employee checking meters spotted dozens of cats in the window and saw packages building up at the front door. A welfare check of the home showed it had no water, gas or electricity, and the elderly homeowner was unable to take care of themselves. 73 cats have been taken to local shelters and the resident is receiving help and medical treatment. No criminal charges are being filed.

AI data center proposed for former paper mill site (WISCONSIN RAPIDS)

Another tech company is announcing plans for an AI data center in Wisconsin. One day after Microsoft announced they have acquired 240 acres of land near Kenosha for a center, the city of Wisconsin Rapids has announced that Digital Power Optimization is planning a 200 million dollar high performance AI Center. Mayor Matt Zacher tells WAOW TV in Wausau it’s an exciting development that could bring more industries along with it at the site formerly occupied by the Verso paper mill, which shut down five years ago. It’s unclear how many jobs the DPO project will bring, though developers say it should be online next year.

Wisconsin Dems introduce bill protecting those in U.S. illegally from detainment (MADISON)

Democratic lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at protecting people in the United States illegally from being detained in public spaces like schools and churches without a judicial warrant. Milwaukee Representative Sylvia Ortiz-Velez says having fewer undocumented workers would make the state’s worker shortage even worse. The legislation is unlikely to advance in the Republican controlled Assembly and Senate. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said Republicans will introduce legislation forcing law enforcement to cooperate with immigration officials work to deport people in the U.S. illegally.

GOP lawmakers introducing law allowing school teachers to carry firearms (MADISON)

Waukesha State Representative Scott Allen says the bill would give school boards and districts more options to better protect their students. Under the bill local school boards would voluntarily choose to create their own concealed carry policy for school staff. Similar legislation was authored by Allen in April of 2023, but no action was taken by the time the legislature adjourned in April of 2024. Current state law forbids firearms from being on school property.