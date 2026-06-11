Wisconsin AM News Summary

Democratic State Convention this weekend (MADISON)

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin holds its state convention this weekend in Madison, with a crowded race for governor taking center stage. UW–La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky says, unlike the Republican side, Democrats still have seven candidates in the running. He says the convention could help bring clarity as candidates work to stand out and sharpen their messages. Chergosky adds the event marks a key moment to ramp up campaigning ahead of the August 11th primary. The winner will go on to face Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany in November.

DHS continues to monitor high tick activity (UNDATED)

High levels of tick activity continue to be tracked across Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says tick activity is at a seasonal peak, with tiny deer ticks driving the trend. Health officials warn these ticks, about the size of a poppy seed, are harder to spot and more likely to spread illnesses like Lyme disease. DHS recommends protecting yourself outdoors by using insect repellent, wearing treated clothing, and doing daily tick checks. If you find a tick, remove it promptly and safely, then clean the area. Anyone who develops flu-like symptoms after time outside should contact a healthcare provider.

DNR looking for landowners to host disabled hunts (UNDATED)

Wisconsin landowners can host fall gun deer hunts for hunters with disabilities. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding landowners to sign up by July 1st to host this year’s Gun Deer Hunt for Hunters with Disabilities. There are new dates for 2026, hunts on enrolled properties run October 3rd through the 9th. Then, October 10th and 11th, eligible hunters can take part statewide on public land or private land with permission. To qualify, landowners need at least sixty acres, space for three hunters, and must complete an online application. The program, started in 1992, gives about four hundred hunters each year a chance to take part in Wisconsin’s deer hunting tradition.

Appeals court won’t lower taxes for Fox Valley Wal-Mart (GREEN LAKE)

A Wisconsin Appeals Court won’t lower the tax rate for a Fox Valley Wal-Mart. The court on Wednesday ruled that the city of Berlin properly taxed Wal-Mart at a value of 7 point 2 million dollars in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The company says the store was only worth 3 to 4 million dollars and sued the city. In its ruling, the appeals court said Wal-Mart did not prove Berlin was mistaken in its assessment, nor was it being discriminated against. The State Supreme Court struck down a so called “dark store loophole” in 2023 that allowed for stores to claim a fully operating store should be assessed at the same value as a vacant property.

Attorney accused in 2020 false elector scheme claims a federal pardon applies to Wisconsin charges (MADISON)

An attorney accused of attempting to help President Trump win the 2020 presidential election says he’s got a presidential pardon. Attorney Jim Troupis is accused in Dane County of helping a group of Republicans issue their own slate of electors after former President Joe Biden won the state in 2020. Troupis wants one of 11 charges he faces in Dane County thrown out because of a blanket presidential pardon issued by President Trump. Attorneys for Troupis argue that while that is a federal pardon, it should also apply to a conspiracy to commit forgery charge in state court. His attorneys also want to move the trial against Troupis out of Dane County, claiming the jury pool will be prejudiced against him.