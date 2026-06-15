Wisconsin AM News Summary

Lt. Gov Rodrieguez wins straw poll among governor candidates at Dems convention (MADISON)

Wisconsin’s Lieutenant Governor wins a straw poll at the state Democratic Convention. Sara Rodriguez led a WisPolitics poll of attendees at the convention this past weekend. State Representative Francesca Hong and State Senator Kelda Roys polled second and third respectively. The poll could be a sign of things to come as seven candidates vie for the chance to take on Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany in November. Also in the race are former Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee County executive David Crowley, former Wisconsin economic development corporation CEO Missy Hughes and former Tony Evers Secretary of Administration Joel Brennan. Delivering the keynote address, Governor Evers called for unity. “Our Democratic candidate for governor will need every single one of us,” Evers said.

Report finds falling work-age population will mean fewer housing units needed (UNDATED)

How many new homes will Wisconsin need by decade’s end? A recently released report from Forward Analytics, the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association, suggests that number is around around 84,000 housing units. Just three years ago, Forward Analytics projected a need for 140,000 units by the end of the decade to meet housing demand. The new number is based on revised population projections from the Wisconsin Department of Administration using 2020 Census data. Researchers found that new data shows Wisconsin’s prime working-age population — those aged 25 to 64 — is likely to drop by around 200,000 by 2030. Still, researchers believe the state should build more than that 84,000 unit target, to both retain younger residents and attract new ones.

Rotunda display of Wisconsin child gun violence victims (MADISON)

A display in the Capitol rotunda highlights the toll of gun violence on Wisconsin children. June is Gun Violence Awareness Month, and the portraits of Wisconsin children who became victims will remain in the Capitol rotunda until the end of the month. Gun safety advocates cite figures showing an average of 46 kids, ages less than a year old to 17, have their lives taken by guns in Wisconsin each year.

Enjoy some tasty Wisconsin dairy recipes this June Dairy Month (UNDATED)

This June Dairy Month, get ready to bust out that charcuterie board and stack it up with Wisconsin Cheese. The 78th Alice in Dairyland Sarah Hagenow says Wisconsin is also great at serving up any part of a sampler. That includes fruits and famous Wisconsin meats like summer sausages, bacons and prosciutto. Hagenow also recommends a grilled feta and watermelon salad. You can find recipes, tips and places to source all your snacks online at Wisconsin Dairy dot Org.