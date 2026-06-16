Wisconsin AM News Summary

Ridglan Farms to transfer remaining dogs to rescue, cease operations (BLUE MOUNDS)

The remaining beagles at a controversial dog research facility in Dane County are being rescued, as the operation prepares to shut down for good. Florida-based Big Dog Ranch Rescue says Ridglan Farms has agreed to transfer 325 dogs this week… with another 150 puppies expected to leave by the end of August. The move follows an earlier effort in April that relocated more than 2,100 beagles. CEO Lauree Simmons calls this the final step in a months-long mission. Ridglan Farms has also agreed to cease operations.

AAA says opening of strait will help lower gas prices (UNDATED)

News of an agreement to end President Trump’s war with Iran is good news for motorists, although Nick Jarmusz (JAR-mus) with Triple A Wisconsin notes prices at the pump were already trending down about 72 cents from the peak that we saw back in May on the 15th. Reopening the Strait of Hormuz should continue the downward direction, but Jarmusz says at what point it really accelerates and begins to bring us closer to where prices were before this all started is very difficult to say at this point.

Jarmusz notes gas prices are still about a dollar per gallon below where they were in June of 2022, their all-time high.

Sheriff credits vest plates with saving deputy’s life (JUNEAU)

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says a deputy who shot during an incident at a dog park near Columbus Sunday night was struck multiple times. During a Monday afternoon press conference, Schmidt said investigators are still working to determine how many shots were fired by the suspect, who is believed to have fatally shot himself while barricaded in his vehicle. Schmidt said the deputy was struck once in the thigh which was his primary injury, and and multiple times in the area of his vest. The deputy is expected to recover. Schmidt credited the rifle caliber resistant plates in his vest with saving his life.

Evers, DHS rolling out $40 million to improve rural healthcare (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers and state health officials are rolling out 40 million dollars in grants to improve healthcare in rural Wisconsin. The funding will support projects focused on care coordination, community health workers, and expanding access to dental care. Department of Health Services Secretary Kirsten Johnson says the goal is to reduce gaps in care and strengthen services in underserved areas. $20 million is set aside for community health worker programs, with additional funding for care partnerships and dental clinics adopting new technology. Applications are now open, with deadlines scheduled throughout July and August.

Two Wisconsin students among world’s top young Braille readers (UNDATED)

Two Wisconsin students are among the world’s top young Braille readers. First-grader Bo Bakke of Holmen and Delavan-Darien High School senior Mackenzie Karbash have both qualified for the 2026 Braille Challenge Finals in Los Angeles. They advanced after standout performances in February’s regional competition, hosted by the Wisconsin Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Only the top 10 competitors worldwide in each age group make the finals, making it one of the most prestigious events for blind and visually impaired students. The finals are set for June 25th through the 27th at the University of Southern California.

AG Kaul says Trump order on mail-in ballots is illegal (UNDATED)

Wisconsin’s Attorney General says President Trump can’t force states to turn over their voter rolls to engage in mail-in voting. A G Josh Kaul has joined a lawsuit by multiple states to stop the White House’s directive to prevent the US Postal Service from handling any ballots unless the Postal Service has access to voter rolls. While the President says his goal is to stop voter fraud, Kaul tells Fox 11 Green Bay it’s just another attempt to disenfranchise voters. “The President and his administration need to stop trying to tell states how to run elections.” The lawsuit argues that the states and Congress, not the president, are the ones to set election laws.

Brown Deer woman gets probation in shooting death of neighbor (MILWAUKEE)

A Brown Deer woman who shot and killed a neighbor in 2025 will be getting three years’ probation. 28-year-old Keionna (KEY-onna) McGowan pleaded guilty in February to negligent homicide for shooting 41-year-old Akintunde (AY-kin-TUN-dey) Bowden. Police say Bowden came to McGowen’s door in April of 2025 to complain about loud music in her apartment. McGowan said she feared for her safety and shot Bowen. Prosecutors originally charged McGowen with reckless homicide, but agreed to the new charges after discussion with McGowen’s attorneys. McGowen will have to stay sober for three years as part of her sentence and will not be allowed to own a firearm.