Wisconsin AM News Summary

Dugan request for new trial and acquittal rejected (MILWAUKEE)

Former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan’s motion seeking a new trial and acquittal is denied. Federal Judge Lynn Adelman on Tuesday released his decision that Dugan “cannot satisfy the burden required for reconsideration.” Adelman had previously denied that request in April and Dugan was scheduled to be sentenced on June 3, with Adelman instead hearing oral arguments for her motion to reconsider a prior order denying dismissal of the case. In December, a jury found Dugan guilty of felony obstruction for helping Eduardo Flores-Ruiz evade federal agents. She resigned as judge in early January. Flores-Ruiz was ultimately arrested outside the Milwaukee County courthouse. He later pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the U.S. and was deported in November. Attorneys for Dugan are expected to appeal Adelman’s ruling.

Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus holds Juneteenth celebration at Capitol (MADISON)

Wisconsin lawmakers marked Juneteenth at the State Capitol Tuesday, as the Legislative Black Caucus hosted its annual celebration. Caucus Chair and Democratic Milwaukee Senator Dora Drake says this year’s theme focuses on what freedom looks like, past, present, and future, while recognizing the ongoing fight for equity and human dignity. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and serves as a reminder of continued efforts toward justice. Communities across Wisconsin are planning additional celebrations Friday and throughout the weekend.

Help stop the spread of invasive species (UNDATED)

You’re being encouraged to help stop the spread of invasive species this weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources invites residents to get outside and take action during Invasive Species Awareness Weekend. More than 30 events are planned statewide, including workshops, guided hikes and hands-on removal efforts aimed at stopping the spread of invasive plants and animals. The DNR says these species can harm Wisconsin’s environment, economy and even human health, and often spread through mud or debris on shoes, clothing or pets. For a full list of events, visit the DNR’s online events calendar.

WHEDA announces new plan for tax credits and housing efforts (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Developing Authority have announced a new plan for tax credits and housing efforts. The plan sets priorities for awarding federal and state housing tax credits over the next two years, building on efforts that have already supported more than 33-thousand housing units since 2019. In the latest funding cycle, nearly $85 million helped create close to 3,800 units across 40 communities. The new plan increases award limits, updates scoring criteria and introduces caps and new categories to better distribute funding, hoping to improving affordability and meeting housing needs statewide.

Three men plead not guilty to forgery for roles in 2020 false electors scheme (MADISON)

Three men plead not guilty for an attempt to cast false electoral votes for President Trump in 2020. Former Trump attorney Jim Troupis, and election advisers Mike Roman and Ken Chesebro (CHEH-sah-bro) entered pleas to conspiracy and forgery charges in Dane County Court on Tuesday. The three are accused of lying to 10 Republicans who cast opposing electoral college votes for Trump, after Joe Biden won the state in the 2020 election. All three argue they committed no crimes and were just attempting to preserve Trump’s chances if a court found fraud in Wisconsin’s election. Wisconsin prosecutors argue the three lied to the electors and said their votes would never be submitted to Congress, even though they were.