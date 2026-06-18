Wisconsin AM News Summary

Trump’s Iran peace deal reportedly signed, Baldwin skeptical (WASHINGTON DC)

US Senator Tammy Baldwin is skeptical that any ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran actually exists. Responding to President Donald Trump’s comments at the G7 conference on Wednesday, the Wisconsin Democrat Baldwin referenced media accounts that the president has 38 separate times. that war is over, an agreement has been reached or agreements are around the corner. Baldwin says the Senate itself must move immediately to end the war. Two senior American officials confirmed on Wednesday that the US and Iran have officially signed a memorandum of understanding to end the war, that the signing of the peace agreement was “digital” and the memorandum of understanding is now in effect.

Jurors hear closing arguments in Amandria Brunner trial (MILWAUKEE)

Following closing arguments Wednesday, Amandria Brunner’s homicide trial in last September’s crash that killed two Marquette University lacrosse players is in the hands of a Milwaukee County Court jury. Prosecutors argued the 42-year-old was too intoxicated to be driving, as she was almost double the legal limit. Brunner’s defense argued some fault rested with the driver of the Jeep that 19-year-old Scott Michaud and 20-year-old Noah Snyder were riding in. That driver, 21-year-old Peter McColgan, was allegedly speeding and trying to beat a yellow light. He’s charged with two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and took the 5th during Brunner’s trial. Jurors are expected to deliver a verdict Thursday.

New grant initiative aims to strengthen financial literacy education (UNDATED)

A new grant initiative is intended to strengthen financial literacy education. The Department of Public Instruction and the Department of Financial Institutions are offering a total of $300,000 in grants, with awards up to $75,000 each. The program supports innovative teaching, student engagement, and partnerships. State Superintendent Jill Underly says financial literacy helps students build critical thinking and decision-making skills for life after high school. The grants will also help schools meet new graduation requirements for personal finance education. The grants are available for Wisconsin schools and community groups.

New funding will provide meals for Tribal elders and families (UNDATED)

New grant funding will help provide meals for Tribal elders and their families. Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture announced $1.5 million in grants to help provide healthy, locally sourced, culturally relevant food to thousands of Tribal elders and their families. The funding supports the Tribal Elder Community Food Box Program and will be distributed through Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Hunger Task Force. The groups will work with Tribal leaders to deliver food at no cost through local distribution centers. The program also supports Indigenous producers and local farmers. The governor has proposed another $3 million for the effort in the next state budget.

Twin Cities area man killed in offroad vehicle collision (DOUGLAS COUNTY)

A Minesota man dies in a northern Wisconsin ATV crash. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are investigating last Saturday afternoon’s head-on collision that killed 72-year-old Ross Frederickson of Eagan. According to a sheriff’s news release, a 38-year-old Wisconsin man operating a UTV was passing other riders when he collided with Fredrickson’s ATV on a road about 40 miles southeast of Superior. Fredrickson was thrown from his machine, and lifesaving efforts were not successful. A 42-year-old woman on the UTV was taken to a hospital with a head injury. Fredrickson’s death is the 15th off-road vehicle fatality in Wisconsin this year.

UWPD arrest man for alleged attempted sexual assault at hospital (MADISON)

UW Madison police arrest a man for attempted sexual assault. He’s identified as 43-year-old Dontel Coney of Madison, who faces multiple tentative charges including first-degree sexual assault and carrying a concealed knife. UW Police arrested Coney withing minutes of responding to a call from University Hospital for a report of a person with a knife around 8:40 Wednesday morning. Investigators learned a suspect entered multiple hospital restrooms where he tried to sexually assault a hospital employee. The victim got away and alerted staff and police.