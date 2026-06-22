Wisconsin AM News Summary

Police chief arrested in OWI crash (MONROE)

A southern Wisconsin police chief faces charges in a crash. WKOW reports that police officers in Monroe arrested Darlington police chief Szvon (sha-VON) Conway just after 10:30 Friday night for operating while under the influence after he allegedly crashed into a retaining wall and drove away. Darlington is in Lafayette County about a 45-minute drive west of Monroe in Green County. Police reported Conway’s vehicle sustained severe damage and that Conway was injured in the crash. Conway was arrested for 1st offense OWI and cited for hit and run and other offenses. He was later released to a responsible party but has a mandatory court appearance.

City council approves one year data center moratorium (SUPERIOR)

Another Wisconsin community enacts a data center moratorium. The Superior City Council unanimously approved a one-year moratorium last week and referred the matter to the city’s Plan Commission to consider the appropriateness and impact that a data center could have on the community. Mayor Jim Paine said the Plan Commission will begin its work on data centers when commissioners meet in three weeks. Google is building a 1.8 million square foot, $2 billion data center in the nearby Duluth suburb of Hermantown, a project that’s drawn opposition and a pair of lawsuits. In January, Madison enacted a 1-year moratorium on primary data centers larger than 10,000 square feet. Dane, Dodge LaCrosse and Manitowoc.

New factory and retail store begins new era for Weinbrenner Shoe (MARSHFIELD)

Made in the USA, and Marshfield. Officials are celebrating the opening of a new multi-million-dollar Weinbrenner boot factory and retail store. City Administrator Steve Barg says despite Weinbrenner’s 90-year history there, it was never given that they would stay in Marshfield, as the company did due diligence and was getting offers from other states to lure them away. Barg says Weinbrenner workers have comfortable working conditions thanks to air conditioning and better windows. City leaders are considering a housing development for the former Weinbrenner factory.

UPFRONT: Republican elections commission chair wants remaining 2020 ballots destroyed (MADISON)

The Republican Chair of the Wisconsin Elections commission wants all remaining ballots from the 2020 presidential election to be destroyed. Speaking on WISN’s UPFRONT, Don Millis says pending litigation in Milwaukee County means some 265-thousand ballots could still be viewed, and he wants Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to step in and hurry up the process. The request comes as FBI agents continue to ask questions about the 2020 election. Similar investigations have been opened in other parts of the country, and Millis worries voters’ entire ballots could be viewed and tied to the voter.

One injured, one arrested after weekend shooting at Oneida Casino (ASHWAUBENON)

One person is injured and another arrested after a weekend shooting at the Oneida Casino in Green Bay. Ashwaubenon police say the shooting happened early Saturday morning in the casino’s parking ramp. Officers arrived to find a man shot in the back with serious injuries. The suspect, who according to police was a relative of the victim, had fled from the casino, but was later apprehended during a traffic stop. The unnamed suspect faces charges including attempted homicide, violating a domestic abuse injunction, and possessing a firearm while intoxicated.