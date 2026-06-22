Wisconsin AM News Summary

Watch out for “free” trials online, says BBB (UNDATED)

Watch out for “free trials” you sign up for online. Lisa Schiller with Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin says you should be wary when a “free” trial requires you to pay anything upfront. In most cases, the company will have asked you to pay for shipping and handling, or to keep a credit card on file in case you want to keep the service. Be sure to read the fine print when you sign up, and mark down when you need to cancel that trial before you have to pay. Also be sure to keep track of any recurring subscriptions you do have, and regularly check your credit card or bank statements for irregularities.