Wisconsin AM News Summary

Democrat Missy Hughes suspends campaign for governor (MADISON)

A Democrat running for Wisconsin governor is out of the race. Considered by many observers to be a long-shot candidate, former Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy Hughes announced Monday that she’s ending her campaign and endorsing Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez. In a statement, Hughes calls Rodriguez “the best candidate we can put forward to win in November, and to build an enduring coalition to address our state’s most pressing challenges.” Remaining Democrats in the race are Rodriguez, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Senator Kelda Roys, Representative. Francesca Hong, former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and former Department of Administration secretary Joel Brennan, with the winner of an August primary facing Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany in November.

Watch out for “free” trials online, says BBB (UNDATED)

Watch out for “free trials” you sign up for online. Lisa Schiller with Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin says you should be wary when a “free” trial requires you to pay anything upfront. In most cases, the company will have asked you to pay for shipping and handling, or to keep a credit card on file in case you want to keep the service. Be sure to read the fine print when you sign up, and mark down when you need to cancel that trial before you have to pay. Also be sure to keep track of any recurring subscriptions you do have, and regularly check your credit card or bank statements for irregularities.

Judge hits pause on food truck curfew (MILWAUKEE)

A Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge blocks a city curfew aimed at limiting food truck hours. In April the Common Council and Mayor Cavalier Johnson approved a 10:00 PM food truck curfew. Alderman Bob Bauman told Fox 6 that police pointed to crime problems. Fatty Patty food truck owner Abdallah Ismail (AHB-dula ISS-mail), who sued the city in May, is pleased by the judge’s ruling. Ismail was represented by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. The Monday ruling means food trucks may remain open until 1:00 AM while litigation continues.

Corpse flower ready to bloom (MILWAUKEE)

A “stinky flower” is ready to bloom in Milwaukee. A corpse flower named Penelope is expected to bloom inside the Tropical Dome at Milwaukee’s Mitchell Park Domes at any hour today or Wednesday according to the Milwaukee Domes Alliance. The timing is not exact. Penelope’s last bloom took place two years ago and once the bloom opens it lasts 24 to 48 hours. It releases a strong odor as part of the blooming process, which gives the corpse flower its name. Updates on Penelope’s progress are expected to be posted on the Milwaukee Domes Alliance Facebook page.