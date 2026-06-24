Wisconsin AM News Summary

Baldwin criticizes Trump Iran deal as Senate passes resolution to remove troops (WASHINGTON DC)

On the US Senate floor Tuesday, Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin questioned President Trump’s deal to end his war with Iran. Baldwin said that what she referred to as “this flimsy memorandum of understanding agreement” has not actually ended the war. Baldwin said the Trump deal gives to much to the Iranian leadership and not much to Iranian citizens or American taxpayers. Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson had earlier praised the president for reaching a deal. The Senate adopted a resolution on Tuesday directing the president to remove military forces from the conflict with Iran,

Menominee man charged with repeated sexual assault of child. (PEPIN COUNTY)

A western Wisconsin man is accused of repeated sexual assaults of a child. Charges against 35-year-old Christopher Jensen of Menomonie are filed in Pepin County, where the alleged assaults occurred. Jensen is charged with four felonies including repeated sexual assault of a child, child enticement and possession of child pornography. According to a criminal complaint the victim was 13 years old when the abuse began. The victim told police Jensen recorded one of the assaults on his phone. Jensen has been released on a $20,000 cash bond and is due back in court next month.

Sewerage district says “flushable” wipes – aren’t (MADISON)

The Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District reminds you – the label on “flushable wipes” is misleading. A photo posted to the district’s Facebook page serves as graphic evidence that unlike toilet paper, wipes don’t break down in the pipes. They can build up and create clogs causing sewage backups in homes, damage to equipment, and requiring staff to manually remove them. No matter where in Wisconsin you live, remember that only toilet paper and “the 3 P’s.” — Pee, Poo, and Puke – get flushed. Wipes of any kind even the so-called “flushable” ones, belong in the trash.

WIAA approves shot clock for high school hoops (UNDATED)

A big change could be coming to Wisconsin high school basketball You may be hearing that a lot more at your local gyms starting in 2028, as the WIAA Board of Control voted overwhelmingly to implement a 35-second shot clock for varsity basketball. The move does require a final approval from the member schools next summer, due to the cost of installing the timers in gyms that don’t already have them, but the change is seen as a welcome move by many to counter time-wasting or “running out the clock” in close games. Teams were also given the OK to test the move in the upcoming season for non-conference games, if both sides agree ahead of time.

Wisconsin is America’s Dairyland for a reason (UNDATED)

Remember that Wisconsin earned the title of America’s Dairyland as we near the end of June Dairy Month. 78th Alice in Dairyland Sarah Hagenow (HAH-ga-now) says Wisconsin cheese has won over 76-hundred awards, and some types are still only being made in Wisconsin. When put on the spot, Hagenow says her favorite cheese is Wisconsin aged cheddar. Or maybe gouda. Or mozzarella. She says it’s hard to pick with the 600 kinds of cheese made here in Wisconsin.