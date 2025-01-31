Wisconsin AM News Summary

State Supreme Court Justice Hagedorn recuses himself from Act 10 challenge (MADISON)

A conservative state supreme court justice has recused himself from hearing a challenge to Act 10. Justice Brian Hagedorn announced Thursday that he will not be hearing arguments or issuing opinions on the upcoming challenge to the law that prevents most public unions from collective bargaining. In his order, Hagedorn says he should not be part of the discussion due to his involvement with the law. Hagedorn was part of the team that crafted the law for then Governor Scott Walker in 2011 and then defended the law in court. Republican leaders in the legislature also want liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz to recuse herself, on the grounds that she said the law is unconstitutional during her election campaign last year. If Protasiewicz steps away, that would mean a 3-2 liberal majority would hear the case.

Test scores will play into state Superintendent race (UNDATED)

Student test scores are shaping up as an issue in the upcoming election for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Incumbent Jill Underly said recently released results of the U.S. Department of Education’s 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress indicates a need to increase funding for Wisconsin K-12 public schools. Students here tested similarly to the national average – 4th graders scored an average 239 in math and 215 in reading. But the gap between black and white students in Wisconsin remains highest in the nation. Education consultant Brittany Kinser of Milwaukee said results show only three out of 10 Wisconsin students college-or career-ready. Kinser and Sauk Prairie School District Superintendent Jeff Wright also want to undo changes the Department of Public Instruction made last year to the state’s Forward Exam. Underly has defended the changes, which critics say make it more difficult to measure student achievement year-to-year. Voters will narrow the field to two candidates in a February 18th primary.

Gomez Acosta bound over for trial (NEILLSVILLE)

A man accused of killing his two children in central Wisconsin last summer will go to trial. Victor Manuel Gomez Acosta waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before changing his plea to not guilty because of mental disease or defect. A judge then bound him over for trial. . No trial dates were immediately set. The 30-year-old is accused of stabbing his children in their Abbotsford trailer home last summer. Investigators say he then stabbed his wife, who required surgery but survived the attack. He was treated and booked into the Clark County Jail, where he is held on a $1 million bond. He was previously deemed incompetent for trial, but as of December 18th, officials say he can aid in his defense.

Residents hope to save the birthing center at local hospital (WAUPACA)

Labor and delivery services at ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca will close February 15 – a little over two weeks away. ThedaCare cited a number of factors when announcing the closure late last year, including declining deliveries, mothers choosing to deliver at larger centers, and the shortage of physicians and nurses in rural areas. An online petition seeking a reversal of the decision has received more than 3500 signatures. ThedaCare said physicians will coordinate with families to deliver elsewhere, including ThedaCare hospitals in Appleton, Berlin, Neenah and Shawano.

Wikler gets Pelosi endorsement to lead RNC (UNDATED)

Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler picks up another endorsement to lead the Democratic National Committee. Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi has joined the growing list of Democrats to back Wikler to serve as DNC chair. Former Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer has endorsed Wikler, as have several Democratic governors. Pelosi says Wikler is the candidate best suited to lead to a stronger DNC and many Democratic victories. Wikler’s challengers include former Maryland governor Martin O’Malley, Minnesota state party chair Ken Martin, and Senator Bernie Sanders’ former campaign manager Faiz Shakir. The DNC election takes place Saturday.

Euchre Championship returns (NEW GLARUS)

The third annual World Euchre Championship is returning to New Glarus. The annual championship is the largest fundraiser for New Glarus Cares, a community nonprofit that supports local projects. The 2025 World Euchre Championship looks to be the biggest yet, with an expanded doubles format and a singles tournament where players are pitted against everyone. The championship weekend will also feature open euchre games at a number of New Glarus establishments. The tournament runs May 17th and 18th.

Wildfire dangers in southern Wisconsin (UNDATED)

There’s a danger of wildfires across parts of the state. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says most of the southern half of the state is in moderate fire conditions. However, due to a lack of snow and high winds over the last several days firefighters from several communities had to battle wildfires earlier this week. Some communities have already issued burn bans, including Germantown and Herman.