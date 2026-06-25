Wisconsin AM News Summary

Trump delays signing housing bill that Johnson opposed (WASHINGTON DC)

Legislation to increase the nation’s sing supply passes without support from a Wisconsin Republican. President Trump abruptly announced on Wednesday that he will not sign the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act until lawmakers pass his elections bill known as the SAVE America Act. Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson joined Republicans Mike Lee of Utah, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Rick Scott of Florida, and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, voting no as the Senate passed the housing bill on Monday. It passed the House overwhelmingly on Tuesday, with all members of the Wisconsin delegation in support. Among other provisions, the measure would restrict the presence of institutional investors in the single-family housing market. Johnson, who voted against the Senate version in March, argued in a column from The Wall Street Journal editorial board that the bill would result in creation of less housing due to those restrictions.

Goats munch invasive plants in city parks (MADISON)

It’s “goat season” in Madison parks. Between May and September, Madison’s Parks Division borrows about 80 goats from local herders. The animals are set to graze their way through 2 rotations at 4 parks in the city. Officials tell Madison Magazine that when the goats have a shift, the herders drive them to a park, where a low-voltage electric fence will be set up to keep them in a designated area. The city first turned to goats for “prescribed grazing” back in 2020 as a way of controlling woody invasive species.

Briefing schedule set in lawsuit over city hall microphones (GREEN BAY)

A briefing schedule is set in a federal lawsuit regarding microphones inside Green Bay City Hall. Alder Chris Wery sued the city and Mayor Eric Genrich, alleging hidden microphones in City Hall violated state privacy laws and his Fourth Amendment rights. The plaintiffs need to disclose their expert witnesses by Jan. 8, with the city’s expert list due March 3. Motions to resolve or dismiss the case are due April 2. A trial date wouldn’t be set until after those motions are heard. Additionally, settlement talks are underway, and both sides are open to mediation efforts. The lawsuit stems from debate that first surfaced publicly in 2023, when Green Bay officials confirmed microphones had been installed at City Hall for security reasons. A previous lawsuit over the microphones was settled in 2024. he microphones were removed following a 9-3 city council vote in March 2023.

Oracle sues PSC over credit rating requirements (MADISON)

Tech firm Oracle is suing Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission. Wisconsin Watch reports that the lawsuit filed in Ozaukee County Court comes as Oracle and We Energies want the PSC to reconsider credit rating requirements for data center developers. A “very large customer” rate approved by the PSC in April requires We Energies to exclusively bill data centers for new generation needed to serve them. And it requires developers with credit ratings below A- to post financial guarantees to reduce the risk of shifting costs if a data center developer experiences financial setbacks. Oracle’s current rating is BBB, and its subsidiary involved in a data center project in Port Washington would need to provide cash deposits or letters of credit exceeding $100 million annually to receive service from We Energies.

Tech company pulls food delivery bots from UW-Madison (MADISON)

There will be no more little robots delivering food to students at UW-Madison. Tech company Starship is closing down its autonomous delivery service on campus. The little delivery bots arrived in 2019 and transported food from dining halls to students, something that was invaluable during the pandemic. But the company announced this month it is retasking the robots to deliver food from grocery stores and in Europe. Campus officials are exploring new options for food delivery.