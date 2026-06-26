Wisconsin AM News Summary

Priest charged with child sex crimes relieved of duties (MADISON)

A Madison priest charged with child sex crimes is relieved of his priestly duties. Madison Diocese Bishop Donald Hying released a letter Thursday saying Andrew Showers’ dispensation petition to the Vatican was granted by Pope Leo. Showers is charged with attempted 2nd degree sexual assault of a child, attempted child enticement, attempting to use a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and possession of child pornography. Showers was arrested in Waupaca County last year after police said he tried to arrange a meeting with a 14-year-old girl to have sex. The girl turned out to be an undercover cop.

Revision requested to city’s ICE cooperation policy (WEST ALLIS)

In the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis, there’s a request that a new policy approved by the city’s Police and Fire Commission be revised to require judicial warrants for arrests. Democrat Angelito Tenorio represents West Allis in the state Assembly. He said Thursday that the West Allis ICE Partnership coalition is attempting to build more support and educate the public and the commission and the police chief about the importance of having a judicial warrant standard. According to the group, the policy as adopted allows West Allis officers to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement with arrests without requiring a warrant signed by a judge.

Former Sun Prairie principal takes plea deal for failing to report child abuse cases (SUN PRAIRIE)

A plea deal in connection with sexual abuse means no jail time for a former school principal. 43-year-old Jennifer Ploeger (PLO-gur) pleaded no contest in Dane County Court on Thursday to one count of failure to report child abuse. Two counts were dismissed. Investigators determined that Ploeger failed to properly report two separate incidents of sex abuse at Sun Prairie West High School, one of which resulted in the conviction of former dean Robert Gilkey-Meisegier (MY-si-guyer) on federal sexual assault charges. Ploeger’s deferred prosecution agreement means the charge will be dismissed if she completes the program.

Appleton committee lays out plan to end Flock Safety contract (APPLETON)

The city of Appleton is in the process of ending its contract with Flock Safety and removing the automated license plate cameras. At Wednesday night’s Safety and Licensing Committee meeting, resident Ted Doloro calls the move long overdue. “We’re still leaving them up for at least a week plus, we’re still sharing information with Flock. We’re still going to be in an environment where we don’t trust what’s happening.” Police chief Polly Olson defended the use of Flock’s automated license plate cameras, saying the system helped them make arrests on cases. The city will stop paying Flock at the end of this month, with the cameras to be removed by the end of July.