Wisconsin AM News Summary

March trial date set for father of Abundant Life School shooting (MADISON)

A jury trial is scheduled next spring for the father of Madison’s Abundant Life School shooter. Dane County prosecutors say 44-year-old Jeffrey Rupnow (RUPP-now) gave a dangerous weapon to a person under 18 resulting in deaths and contributed to the delinquency of a minor. The December 2024 school shooting at the east side Madison school left a student and teacher dead. Rupnow’s 15-year-old daughter then shot and killed herself. Jury selection is set to begin March 8th, with the trial beginning the following day and lasting nine days.

Heat wave strikes Wisconsin this week (UNDATED)

Get ready for extremely hot temperatures across Wisconsin this week. The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for the southern half of the state through at least Tuesday. Heat indexes are expected to reach 100 degrees on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for areas as far north as Wausau and Green Bay. Meteorologists remind you to stay hydrated if you have to be outside, take breaks if working in the heat, and to never leave pets or children in cars even for a few minutes.

E-bike and e-scooter crash injuries are rising dramatically. (MADISON)

Injuries involving collisions between e-bikes and motor vehicles in Wisconsin have increased by 171% over the last four years, according to recently released statewide data from the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission. And injuries from crashes between e-scooters and motor vehicles have increased by 240% over the same period. A significant portion of those crashes involve children and teenagers, often due to unsafe riding practices. High speed and lack of helmets can lead to severe injuries. Experts urge parents to educate children on traffic laws and ensure they use proper safety gear

Wisconsin wolf numbers show slight decline (UNDATED)

Wisconsin had an estimated 1,162 gray wolves in 321 packs in late winter 2026, according to estimates from the Department of Natural Resources. DNR large carnivore specialist Randy Johnson told the agency’s Wolf Advisory Committee that putting those numbers together requires a lot of work and cooperation. The latest population estimate represents a 5% year-over-year decline and is 3% below the 5-year average, an indication that the population has reached its biological carrying capacity. The full 2026 wolf monitoring report will be posted to the DNR website. A February 2022 ruling by a federal district judge returned the wolf in Wisconsin and many other states to protected status under the Endangered Species Act.

Man remains at large following meatball motivated wedding shooting (MILWAUKEE)

A Milwaukee man remains at large after police say he shot two people at a wedding reception in fight about meatballs. Police say during the reception on June 20th, 41-year-old Thomas Williams of Milwaukee was told by the bride’s cousin to stop eating meatballs with his hands and use a plate. That’s when Williams reportedly punched her in the face, which caused her brother-in-law to get involved. According to a criminal complaint, Williams shot them both. The woman was shot in the arm and leg, while the male victim was shot in the back of the neck. Both had to go to an area hospital for treatment.

Charges filed in attempted sexual assault at UW Hospital (MADISON)

A 43-year-old Madison man is charged for attempting to sexually assault an employee at UW Hospital. On the morning of June 17th, police say Dontel Coney came up behind the female hospital employee in a bathroom, while she was washing her hands. Coney allegedly had a knife and told her not to scream. He pulled her into a stall and told her to take off her pants. The woman was able to escape while Coney was unbuttoning his pants. Coney will be in court this week(Wed) for an initial appearance.