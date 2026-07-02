Wisconsin AM News Summary

Trump announces Wisconsin disaster relief on Truth Social (WASHINGTON DC)

President Donald Trump says he’s approved millions in disaster relief for Wisconsin. In a post to his Truth Social platform, Trump announced $22.6 million for Wisconsin’s Disaster Declaration Request from severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in recent months. Trump said he spoke with Republican candidate for governor, 7th District Congressman Tom Tiffany to announce the news, adding that Tiffany has his “complete and total endorsement for governor.” In a response posted to social media, Democratic Governor Tony Evers said he and Wisconsinites “will believe it when we see it.” Evers said the Trump Administration has declined tens of millions of dollars in Wisconsin disaster relief requests and have been playing politics by withholding emergency FEMA assistance from states across the country.

Stepped up ICE activity in Milwaukee (MILWAUKEE)

There has been increased immigration enforcement in Milwaukee, with immigration officials and an immigrant advocacy group offering conflicting narratives about individuals who’ve been arrested. ICE says 39 people it arrested in Wisconsin over the past weekend were illegal aliens, many of whom had criminal histories, including sexual assault, DUIs, police obstruction. Immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera which shared images it says people sent of arrests said the overwhelming majority that have no criminal record. A Milwaukee Police Department statement confirmed immigration agents used a police parking lot. MPD did not know about that in advance and says it has since requested immigration agents not use that parking lot. The Common Council and mayor approved a non-binding resolution, which says civil immigration enforcement should not happen on city property. In addition, an ordinance bans law enforcement from masking in many situations.

Jail inmate accused of trying to hire hitman (BARRON)

Details about an alleged hit a man tried to arrange from a Western Wisconsin jail. On Monday, 44-year-old Tyler J. Crotteau [CROT-ohh], of Rice Lake, was charged in Barron County Circuit Court with felony solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide. Court records said while serving time for other convictions, he asked another inmate to kill his ex for his problems and child custody issues. Crotteau allegedly conspired to cover up the killing as an accidental overdose by having a friend of the inmate provide the victim with a fatal dose of heroin. He gave the inmate details about the victim, a drawing of the residence, and promised to pay once he was out of jail. Crotteau remained in jail on a half-million dollar cash bond.

Child drowns at Western Wisconsin water park (BALSAM LAKE)

A child drowned at an outdoor water park in Western Wisconsin on Tuesday. Polk County Sheriff’s Office said emergency responders were called to Campfire Cove Aqua Park, at Do Nothin’ Campground, east of Balsam Lake on Tuesday evening. A 9-year-old victim was found and lifesaving aid attempted, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other details were released and the apparent drowning was under investigation by the sheriff’s office and county medical examiner.

Bad River tribe wants oil line project shut down after industrial spill (ASHLAND)

A northern Wisconsin tribe says a recent leak on an oil pipeline project requires its shutdown. The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa want Canadian firm Enbridge Energy to shut down its Line 5 reroute project after drilling sludge leaked at a site in Iron County and into waterway. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports about 16 hundred to 19 hundred gallons of fluid spilled last weekend near Vaughn Creek which flows into the Bad River Reservation. While Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Enbridge report the spill contained, the Tribe says the incident proves the project threatens natural resources. Enbridge is rerouting Line 5 because of the tribe’s successful legal action to remove it from the reservation.