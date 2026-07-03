Wisconsin AM News Summary

WisDOT urges driver safety for holiday weekend (UNDATED)

Stay safe as you travel Wisconsin this 4th of July weekend. Triple A projects more than 1.4 million Wisconsinites could hit the road The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) urges motorists to practice safe driving habits – slow down, put the phone down, stay alert. Most road construction will pause during the holiday weekend to maximize open lanes. Most Wisconsin rest areas remain open, providing travelers with restrooms, essential amenities, and a safe place to take a break.

Wisconsin AG celebrating court victory over student loan forgiveness (UNDATED)

Wisconsin’s attorney general is celebrating a court victory over changes to a federal student loan forgiveness program. Josh Kaul and the Wisconsin Department of Justice joined a multi-state lawsuit challenging a U.S. Department of Education rule that was set to take effect Wednesday. The court ruled that the policy was illegal and permanently blocked it. Officials say the rule could have allowed the federal government to deny loan forgiveness eligibility to employers over activities tied to policies opposed by the Trump administration. The program forgives federal student loans after ten years of qualifying public service work.

DNR looking for help tracking bird populations (UNDATED)

You can help track game bird populations across Wisconsin this summer. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says anyone can become a community scientist by taking part in its annual Game Bird Survey. From now through August 31st, people can submit sightings of wild turkeys, ruffed grouse, and pheasants using a mobile app. The DNR uses the data to track breeding success and monitor game bird populations statewide. Officials say every observation helps wildlife managers make informed decisions. No registration is required, and participants can find more information on the DNR’s Game Bird Survey webpage.

UWPD seeks tips in woman’s 1982 murder (MADISON)

UW Madison police are seeking tips in a 44-year-old cold case. It was July 2nd of 1982 when 23-year-old Donna Mraz was fatally stabbed while walking home from her job at a downtown restaurant. Police say the UW Madison student and Walworth County native was attacked on a sidewalk behind Camp Randall Stadium. UW police say they continue to work with state and federal law enforcement but despite extensive investigations the case remains unsolved and investigators haven’t been able to identify a motive. They’re urging anyone with information in Mraz’s murder — no matter how small — to come forward.

John P. Stalker pleads not guilty to alleged underwear theft (PORTAGE COUNTY)

A Central Wisconsin man accused of stealing women’s underwear not guilty in Portage County Court. John P. Stalker entered the plea for a count of burglary on Wednesday, stemming from a report by a 21-year-old woman who found her underwear drawer empty in early June. Security camera footage from a nearby home led police to arrest Stalker a few days later, after they found the missing clothes in his possession during a search of his home. He now faces charges for burglary and felony bail jumping, the latter stemming from a previous stalking case, and officers suspect the 41-year-old may have stolen underwear from other women as well. He’ll return to court in August.