Wisconsin AM News Summary

Three dead after boat capsizes in southeast Wisconsin (LAKE GENEVA)

Tragedy in Lake Geneva. Three children drowned and six adults and one child were rescued Friday afternoon when the boat they were aboard capsized on Geneva Lake as storms rolled through southeast Wisconsin. All four children were wearing life jackets when the boat capsized. Witnesses said the weather changed rapidly bringing 60 mile an hour winds and violent waves while many boats were on the lake shortly after noon. The Lake Geneva community took time to remember the children and their families during Fourth of July observances on Sunday.

Deer quotas and guidelines in place for 2026 hunting seasons (UNDATED)

Deer harvest quotas and guidelines are in place for this fall’s hunting seasons. The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board has approved 272,720 bonus antlerless harvest authorizations to be available for purchase beginning August 17th. Those permits are in addition to free antlerless tags offered in farmland zones. Harvest opportunities will vary by deer management unit based on local populations and management goals. Bonus permits will be available statewide except in one northern management unit. Hunters can purchase permits through the state’s Go Wild licensing system.

Another police agency drops Flock cameras (MADISON)

Another Wisconsin police agency drops Flock cameras. The UW-Madison Police contract with automated license plate reader operator Flock Safety expired June 26 and will not be renewed. The cameras capture license plates and vehicle details and share information through Flock’s law enforcement network. A UWPD statement said the technology has enhanced safety and security but concerns about privacy and conflicts with city policy prompted a search for a new vendor. Similar concerns have been cited as Dane County, several Madison suburbs, Appleton, Oshkosh and Sturgeon Bay have all stopped using Flock. Chief Brent Plisch says UWPD is exploring alternatives that better meet public safety needs and community concerns.

Iconic courthouse clock tower in Northern getting renovation (MERRILL)

The iconic clock tower of the Lincoln County Courthouse in Merrill is undergoing major restoration. The courthouse, built between 1899 and 1903, remains one of Merrill’s most recognizable landmarks and continues to serve as the county’s courthouse today. Construction was delayed by nationwide labor strikes, and the project ultimately cost nearly $120,000, roughly $4 million in today’s dollars. The historic clock tower has undergone several repairs over the years, but a recent $99,000 grant from the Bierman Family Foundation will fund the latest restoration after the clock stopped working. Because the mechanism is one-of-a-kind, it must be carefully dismantled and repaired piece by piece. The project is expected to take about 8 months.

ICE agents detain five at Dane County laundromats (MADISON)

Federal immigration agents detain people at two Madison laundromats. Owners of Little Big Load Laundromats say five people were detained at two south Madison locations, and claim a young man was injured during a detention. The arrests are part of a wider federal immigration operation that an immigrant rights group says resulted in at least 10 detentions in the Madison area. The Department of Homeland Security says ICE made 39 arrests statewide. Madison police say local officers were not involved in the operation.