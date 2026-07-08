Wisconsin AM News Summary

Favorable reactions to Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling on voter incompetency records (MADISON)

Disability Rights Wisconsin is pleased by Tuesday’s state Supreme Court ruling that keeps documents filed when a person is found incompetent to vote, confidential. Lisa Hassenstab is the group’s Public Policy Manager. She said state statute clearly states that guardianship records are confidential and important to people’s ability to maintain their privacy and independence. The organization is pleased to see that the majority of justices thought the same way. The 5-2 bipartisan decision means documents indicating an individual is not eligible to vote due to health or a disability are protected under state law. The Wisconsin Voter Alliance had sued Walworth County in 2022 for copies of guardianship records filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, to support claims that ineligible voters cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election. Sam Liebert with All Voting Is Local Wisconsin said the decision is about election integrity as well as the right to privacy, calling those complementary goals, not competing ones.

Federal regulators cite 11 hospitals for price transparency issues (UNDATED)

Federal regulators cite 11 Wisconsin hospitals for price transparency. Hospitals are being called on to improve compliance with health care price transparency requirements. Since March, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has issued warning letters or requested corrective action plans from hospitals that regulators say are not fully disclosing pricing information. Federal rules that took effect in 2021 require hospitals to publicly post negotiated insurance rates and other costs for medical services. CMS data shows nearly 50 Wisconsin hospitals have faced similar enforcement actions since the requirements began.

Wisconsin AG Kaul challenging proposed new round of tariffs (UNDATED)

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul challenges a proposed new round of tariffs. Kaul and attorneys general from 21 other states urge the U.S. Trade Representative to abandon plans for new tariffs on the European Union and dozens of other countries. In a comment letter, the coalition argues the tariffs are illegal and would raise costs for American consumers and businesses. The proposed duties follow earlier tariff actions that have faced legal challenges in federal courts. Kaul says the tariffs would further strain Wisconsin household budgets and hurt the state’s economy.