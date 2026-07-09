Wisconsin AM News Summary

Vance pushes for election investigation and endorses Tiffany (MILWAUKEE)

Vice President JD Vance accused Governor Tony Evers of promoting fraud at a Wisconsin stop on Wednesday. At the Milwaukee’s Air National Guard base, Vance claimed the state’s refusal to turn over Wisconsinites’ personal information to keep receiving federal food assistance funding was a scam. “I think the only plausible explanation for that is that he cares more about protecting illegal aliens than he does the good citizens of Wisconsin.” Vance endorsed 7th Congressional District Congressman Tom Tiffany for Governor while talking about the White House’s efforts to reduce Medicaid fraud. Vance also hosted a 10-thousand dollar a couple Republican fundraising dinner in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Crowley out of governor’s race (MILWAUKEE)

The field of Democrats running for Wisconsin governor is now down to five. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley ends his campaign. In a statement released Wednesday Crowley said it had become clear he would not be the Democratic nominee and that he is focusing instead on his position as county executive. Crowley’s departure leaves State Representative Francesca Hong of Madison, State Senator Kelda Roys of Madison, former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, current Lieutenant Governor Sarah Rodriguez, and former Wisconsin Administration Secretary Joel Brennan in the Democratic race. Assuming more than one Democrat stays in the race, the winner of the August primary will likely face President Trump endorsed Congressman Tom Tiffany in November.

Dugan defense says she plans to appeal (MILWAUKEE)

Her defense team says Federal Judge Lynn Adelman made the right call on Wednesday in choosing to not sentence Hannah Dugan to prison or probation. Adelman ordered the 66-year-old former Milwaukee County judge to pay a $5,000 fine on her felony obstruction conviction for interfering as federal immigration agents attempted to serve a warrant to a man in US illegally, at the Milwaukee County Courthouse in April 2025. Her attorney says they plan to appeal.

Car show runs through Saturday (IOLA)

Wisconsin’s premier car show runs today through Saturday. Iola Car Show Managing Director Ali Johnson says this year’s theme of “America’s Car Show and Swap Meet” ties in with the nation’s 250th anniversary, with red, white, and blue vehicles 1995 and older. This year’s poster features an AMC Javelin that has all three colors in it. More than 1,000 volunteers provide staffing for the show. Special guests this year include 70s TV stars Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl, and Sung Kang from the Fast & Furious franchise. Find a compete schedule of events at iolaoldcarshow.com

Wisconsin settles lawsuit with John Deere over repair issues (UNDATED)

Wisconsin farmers will soon have more options when it comes to fixing their equipment. A multi-state settlement with John Deere requires the company to give farmers and independent repair shops access to key repair tools and resources. Attorney General Josh Kaul says the agreement will help reduce costly delays and give farmers more control over repairs. The settlement follows allegations Deere limited repair options by requiring many fixes to be done through authorized dealerships. Deere will also be required to promote the availability of those repair resources.

Keep boating safety tips in mind (UNDATED)

Keep these boating safety tips in mind when on the water. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says never operate a boat after using drugs or alcohol and make sure there’s a Coast Guard-approved life jacket for every person onboard. Check navigation lights before leaving the dock and keep extra batteries handy. Boaters should also monitor weather conditions closely and carry a radio, as sudden wind, lightning, and rough water can signal an approaching storm. And before you leave, let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to return. Three children died and several were injured last week when a boat capsized on Lake Geneva during heavy storms.