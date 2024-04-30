Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-30-24

Man charged with threat to Hovde campaign (MADISON)

A Dane County man is charged with sending a threatening message to the campaign office of Republican Senate candidate Eric Hovde. Authorities say the message from 72 year old Joseph Quade of Mount Horeb indicated the campaign office “might blow up”. Quade admitted to police he sometimes gets “a little political” but he didn’t remember making the threat. He also conceded that he sometimes has too much to drink and gets carried away but he’s trying not to do it anymore. He’s due in court later this week on a felony charge of making a terrorist threat.

Inmate sentenced to life for prison hate crime murder (GREEN BAY)

A state prison inmate already serving a life sentence is sentenced to a consecutive life term for the hate crime murder of a fellow inmate. Joshua Scolman was convicted last week in the 2022 murder of Timothy Nabors, Jr. and the attempted murder of Lamonte Washington at Green Bay Correctional Institution. Brown County jurors rejected Scolman’s insanity defense, and ruled that he attacked his victims with a makeshift knife because they were black. Scolman’s prior conviction was for killing three people in a 2006 drunk driving crash in Milwaukee County. He won’t be eligible for parole until 2058.

Evers kicks off ‘pothole patrol’ (STEVENS POINT)

Calling it his way of fulfilling a campaign promise, Governor Tony Evers kicked off his 20-24 “pothole patrol tour” on a street in Stevens Point on Monday. Evers says residents can expect more roadwork like this wherever they travel thanks to last year’s increase in shared revenue. He said there’s double the amount of money for localities to “fix the damn roads” thanks to the bipartisan effort. Evers says he also uses the Pothole Patrol tour to raise awareness about work zone safety. Nine people were killed in work zone accidents in Wisconsin last year.



DHS warns of measles exposure in southern Wisconsin (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is putting out an alert following a confirmed case of measles in Southern Wisconsin. D H S says someone who is now confirmed to have the measles made several stops last week Monday while contagious. If you were at the Madison Avenue Kwik Trip in Milton, SSM Health in Racine and Janesville, the U Break I Fix on East Washington in Madison, or the Noodles and Company on Cottage Grove Road in Madison, you may have been exposed. If you are coming down with a cold or illness, please contact your doctor immediately.

Wisconsin residents vote for restrictions on wakesurfing at DNR spring hearings (UNDATED)

Votes at the annual Spring DNR Surveys show Wisconsin residents want to restrict wake surfing. That was just one of the topics up for a vote at the Spring Hearing. On a vote of 10,274 to 3,363, residents agreed they want the state to take action to ban excessive wakes on lakes smaller than 1500 acres and require any wake surfing on lakes that are large enough to allow for it to take place at least 700 feet from shore. That is far more restrictive than a plan forwarded by Republican lawmakers last fall. The bill would have allowed wakeboarding on lakes as small as 50 acres, but it failed to advance