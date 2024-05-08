Wisconsin AM News Summary

Biden in Racine today, Harris to Milwaukee next week (UNDATED)

President Joe Biden returns to Wisconsin on Wednesday. Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at Gateway Technical College in Sturtevant at noon. The Journal Sentinel reports that He’s expected to highlight the scaled up Microsoft data center development in Mount Pleasant, and perhaps contrast that with the underperforming Foxconn project supported by former President Donald Trump, who held a campaign rally last week in Waukesha. The White House also announced that Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Milwaukee a week from Thursday. These will be the fourth trips to Wisconsin for Harris and Biden, a sign of the state’s critical importance in their bid for a second term.

JFC takes pass on releasing PFAS funding (MADISON)

At the Capitol, the legislature’s budget committee met on Tuesday. But the committee’s Republican majority did not take up “forever chemicals” or health care funding for western Wisconsin, as requested by Governor Tony Evers. Joint Finance Committee co-chair Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) said the governor lacks authority to compel the committee to meet. Marklein and Representative Mark Born blamed Evers for vetoing bills on both matters. The dispute between Evers and Republican lawmakers on how to allocate $125 million budgeted for PFAs remediation is now months old, and it appears local governments will not see any of that funding released this year. Evers argued the bill restricted the DNR’s ability to hold polluters accountable. The JFC also took no action on health care funding for western Wisconsin, where two hospitals recently closed in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls. The committee approved spending $36 million in opioid settlement funds. That will include money for education and prevention. The committee’s Republican majority modified the plan submitted by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on how to spend the settlement money.

Rothman says UW System will cooperate with DEI audit (MADISON)

An audit of diversity, equity and inclusion practices at state agencies and the UW System will proceed. UW System President Jay Rothman on Tuesday told the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee that he’s not clear on what exactly will be audited, and that the UW’s primary mission is centered on student success. Rotham said the system “will be transparent about it and if the audit can help make us better God bless it.” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos had promised the audits to help root out DEI programs in state agencies after reaching an agreement with UW to redefine DEI positions. Tuesday’s 6-4 committee vote to approve the audits was along partisan lines, with Democrats opposed.

Emerald ash borer beetle in all but one Wisconsin County (RHINELANDER)

There is now only one county in Wisconsin free of the emerald ash borer beetle. WJFW-TV reports that the beetle has been found in Washburn and Taylor Counties. That leaves Burnett County in far northwest Wisconsin as the last place the invasive beetle hasn’t spread. The Department of Natural Resources ended its statewide quarantine on moving firewood last year. Experts say once the beetle is in an area, it’s only a matter of time before all native elm trees are killed by the pest.

Wedding barns sue over overhauled Wisconsin liquor license laws (MADISON) A pair of wedding barn owners is suing the state over its new liquor license laws. The barns, represented by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, say the new law unfairly targets their establishments by requiring them to get formal liquor licenses to host weddings with alcohol. They argue that because they don’t serve beer or alcohol themselves, but rather allow wedding parties to bring their own, they should not be subject to the same regulations that bars and taverns face. The new law passed with bipartisan support last year.