Wisconsin AM News Summary

MKE Mitchell reports increase in passengers (MILWAUKEE)

Passenger numbers are up at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. The airport reached a new milestone in passenger traffic in 2023 when it surpassed the six million traveler mark for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Mitchell welcomed 6,316,245 travelers—a 5% increase over the previous record. The airport is served by a dozen passenger airlines on domestic flights with more flights to be added this year. A press release said much of the airport’s success in 2024 came from adding new nonstop flights and amenities and concessions.

In person absentee voting begins for Spring Primary (MADISON)

Absentee ballot deadlines are approaching for Wisconsin’s February 18 Spring Primary. Starting today (Tuesday, February 4) – two weeks before Election Day – clerks can begin to issue in-person absentee ballots at the clerk’s office or another designated location. The in-person absentee voting process, sometimes called “early voting,” involves a voter both requesting a ballot and completing that ballot on the same trip to the clerk’s office or designated location. Voters need to show an acceptable photo ID when voting by in-person absentee ballot. Elections Administrator Megan Wolfe said voters who still need to request an absentee ballot by mail should act immediately. Registered voters can make their requests online at https://myvote.wi.gov

Baldwin talks Trump federal aid freeze (MADISON)

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin was in Madison Monday to discuss funding she secured for the Wisconsin Opioid Overdose Response Center. The Wisconsin Democrat says that could now be in jeopardy because of a federal funding freeze issued by the Trump administration, calling it a unconstitutional and an illegal power grab. Baldwin also called on her Republican colleagues in the Senate to remind Trump that they are the ones who write laws and budgets. The center is set to open this year, providing educational information on overdoses, naloxone, and fentanyl testing strips to community pharmacies across the state.