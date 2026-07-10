Wisconsin AM News Summary

Kaukauna drops contract with Flock Safety (KAUAUNA)

Yet another Wisconsin city is dropping its Flock Safety contract. Kaukauna has been considering the move since May. Mayor Tony Peterson told the Appleton Post-Crescent that the repeated instances of misuse of the automated license plate readers in other communities was the impetus for the change. The city officially dropped its contract at the end of June, but Flock has yet to take down the cameras that were installed.

Elections Commission orders Green Bay clerk to explain second instance of double ballot mailing (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Elections Commission orders an investigation into Green Bay’s second instance of duplicate ballot mailing. The commission on Thursday rolled the most recent incident into an already existing discussion from the April elections where 152 extra ballots were sent to residents. The clerk’s office sent out 244 extra ballots for the August primaries. Commissioners are ordering City Clerk Celestine Jefferys to explain how the double mailings happened again, how the clerk’s office is ensuring there won’t be double voting and how the city will prevent the erroneous mailings in the future.

State Troopers hopping into semis to spot risky drivers (UNDATED)

Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers are climbing into semi-trucks next week to help spot risky drivers. The State Patrol is partnering with the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association for this year’s Trooper in a Truck campaign. All next week, troopers will ride along in commercial trucks, giving them a higher vantage point to spot dangerous driving behaviors including not wearing seat belts, texting behind the wheel or otherwise driving distracted. It’s the sixth year of the effort which combines enforcement and education to promote safer roads statewide.

Appeals court won’t hear challenge from father of Abundant Life school shooter (MADISON)

An appeals court won’t hear a challenge from the father of Madison’s Abundant Life school shooter. A three-judge appeals panel has denied a request from Jeffrey Rupnow to review a Dane County judge’s decision not to dismiss criminal charges against him. Prosecutors accuse Rupnow of allowing his 15-year-old daughter to access firearms despite knowing about her mental health issues. The teen killed two people and wounded six others in the December 2024 shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison before taking her own life. Rupnow’s attorneys argue the charges are flawed and unconstitutional, but the appeals court says the case does not meet the legal standards for an early appeal. Rupnow is scheduled to stand trial in March of 2027.

City secures transit funding as Duffy axes “DEI bike lanes” (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee secures federal funding for transit – but bike lanes are out. $14.7 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation‘s $1.73 billion BUILD (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) grant program will replace critical Milwaukee County Transit System fuel and maintenance infrastructure, as the state’s largest transit system faces operational challenges. County Executive David Crowley said in a statement that he’s grateful for the support from federal partners and that U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin helped secure the funding. In a post to ‘X’ U.S. Transportation Secretary and former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy said grant funding for “DEI bike lanes and climate change” is being directed away from “Biden-era DEI pet projects.”