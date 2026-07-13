Wisconsin AM News Summary

Johnson and Baldwin react to Graham death (WASHINGTON DC)

Wisconsin’s US Senators react to the death of Lindsey Graham. His office said in a statement posted on social media that the Republican US Senator from South Carolina died Saturday evening after a “brief and sudden illness,” at age 71. A post from Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson said “I am shocked and deeply saddened on the sudden passing of my friend and colleague, Lindsey Graham. He was a true American patriot who blended a wonderful sense of humor with a serious and dedicated sense of duty to our country. He will be sorely missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.” Wisconsin Democrat Senator Tammy Baldwin posted “Senator Lindsey Graham devoted decades to public service, including his service in the Air Force and in Congress. I’m keeping his family, his staff, and the people of South Carolina in my thoughts and sending my deepest condolences.”

Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down 2018 lame duck law restricting settlement spending (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down a law restricting how the state’s Attorney General may use money from legal settlements. Justices on Friday ruled 5 – 2 to invalidate the law, with conservative Brian Hagedorn joining the court’s liberal justices. Passed by Republicans in the 2018 lame duck legislative session between Governor Scott Walker and Governor Tony Evers, the law requires the Wisconsin Department of Justice deposit all settlements into the state’s general fund and prohibits spending those funds on specific programs. It was part of a set of actions stripping the executive branch of spending authority. Several other lame duck session laws have also been struck down by the court.

Rodeo horses rescued from river (SPOONER)

A unique river rescue in Northwest Wisconsin. Five horses got loose from their paddock at the Spooner Rodeo on Friday and wandered off into the river in Spooner, where they got stuck in the mud. The horses were rescued with help from Spooner police, fire and utility crews, rodeo cowboys, local residents and a local towing company. The horses appeared to be in good health.

Three people found dead in Rusk County home (LADYSMITH)

Three people were found dead at a rural Rusk County residence. Rusk County Sheriff Phil Grassmann said deputies were called to a residence on Poplar Road, south of Hawkins late Thursday afternoon. Inside they found three adults deceased with gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the shooting was a double-murder suicide. No names have been released pending family notification.

World’s best horseshoe pitchers are in Wisconsin (WESTON)

The National Horseshoe Pitchers Association World Championships bring more than 800 of the best pitchers to the Wausau area for the next two weeks. Visit Wausau Executive Director Tim White said they’re excited to be hosting the tournament at the Greenheck Turner Community Center in Weston. White said the area could see at least $2 million to $4 million in terms of total spending during the championships. The Wausau area beat markets like Tulsa, Oklahoma and Las Vegas for the rights to host this year’s tournament and a return visit in 2029. Competition is open to the public with free parking at DC Everest High School.

DNR promoting accessible recreation during Disability Pride Month (UNDATED)

July is Disability Pride Month, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources promotes accessible recreation. People of all abilities are encouraged to explore Wisconsin state parks and public lands this month. Visitors can take advantage of adaptive equipment, including all-terrain and beach wheelchairs, adaptive kayaks and accessible fishing piers. Many properties also offer sensory-friendly resources and barrier-free facilities. The DNR is hosting Universal Recreation Month events throughout July, from guided hikes to educational programs. A full list of accessible amenities and events is available on the DNR website.

Keep skin safety in mind during summer months (UNDATED)

Summer sunshine means extra attention to skin safety. University of Minnesota Medical School dermatologist Dr. David Pearson says UV levels rise significantly during the summer, increasing the risk of sun damage. He recommends applying sunscreen every morning, even on days when you don’t expect much time outdoors, and reapplying throughout the day when needed. Pearson also suggests wearing UPF-rated sun-protective clothing for added protection. If you do get a sunburn, cold showers, over-the-counter creams and staying hydrated can help ease symptoms.