Wisconsin AM News Summary

Wisconsin ranks third in nation for Black homicide victimization (UNDATED)

Wisconsin ranks third in the nation for Black homicide victimization. That’s according to a newly released study from the Violence Policy Center. It found 157 Black homicide victims in Wisconsin in 2024, with a rate of 38.6 deaths per 100,000 residents. Black Wisconsinites were nearly 19 times more likely to be homicide victims than white residents. More than 85% of the victims were killed with guns, and nearly 15% were under the age of 18. Wisconsin was tied with Illinois for the third-highest rate. Only Mississippi and Louisiana reported higher victimization rates. The report also states that efforts to reduce the Black homicide toll, and the homicide toll as a whole, must put a focus on reducing access and exposure to firearms.

Federal disaster unemployment aid available in parts of Wisconsin (UNDATED)

Federal disaster unemployment aid is now available in parts of Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says assistance is available for eligible workers in 19 counties and the Oneida Nation impacted by severe weather between April 13th and April 23rd. The program provides temporary income support for people who lost work and who don’t qualify for regular unemployment benefits. Eligible applicants include self-employed workers and those unable to return to work because of storm damage. Anyone seeking assistance must first apply for regular unemployment benefits. The deadline to apply for disaster assistance is August 31st.

Kapenga to run for Waukesha County Executive (WAUKESHA)

The first candidate announces for Waukesha County Executive. Delafield Republican state Senator Chris Kapenga says he’ll run. Paul Farrow died earlier this month at age 61 following a cancer diagnosis two years ago. The Waukesha County Board set a special election for December 15 for the remainder of Farrow’s term, which ends in 2027. Kapenga has already filed for reelection to his Senate seat and is expected to face Democratic candidate Mike Van Someran in November. He said he’ll will resign from the Senate to take up the executive seat in Wisconsin’s third most populous county if he wins both elections. County Board Chair Jim Heinrich has temporarily assumed Farrow’s duties until the board confirms an interim appointment.

Exonerated brothers’ lawsuit draws comparisons to Steven Avery case (GREEN BAY)

Nearly 22 years after Steven Avery filed a lawsuit for a wrongful 1985 conviction, two Green Bay brothers are doing the same. David and Robert Bintz were convicted in the 1987 murder of Sandra Lison in Green Bay, but new DNA evidence and fingerprints exonerated them in 2024. Now, the Bintz brothers are asking to be compensated $2 million each, with the suit naming a former Wisconsin Department of Justice DCI Special Agent, a former officer with Green Bay Police, and the City of Green Bay. There are some other similarities to the Avery case, as following the Bintz brother’s exoneration, Assembly Bill 583 and Senate Bill 577 were introduced, which would have increased the state’s wrongful conviction compensation rules, but the bill ultimately failed to pass. Avery’s initial exoneration led to the “Avery Bill,” which made several changes to how law enforcement collects evidence. This was all before Avery was arrested and convicted for the 2005 killing of Theresa Hallbach.

White House denies some disaster funding for Wisconsin (UNDATED)

The White House denies a disaster relief request from Governor Tony Evers. Evers’ request covered Marathon, Bayfield, Manitowoc and Racine Counties, which were not covered by disaster relief that was approved earlier this year. That 22 point 6 million dollars in funding was announced by President Donald Trump alongside endorsements for a number of Wisconsin Republicans. Evers has 30 days to appeal the denial, and he says he will fight to get Wisconsin every cent it is due.

New Costco set to open in Oconomowoc next month (OCONOMOWOC)

Customers are already lining up for gas at Wisconsin’s newest Costco location. The warehouse in Oconomowoc (OH-con-no-MA-wok) is set to open next month, but the signature gas station is already serving Costco members. There are already 11 locations in Wisconsin, with another in Franklin that’s due to open in November of this year. Costco says it is pushing to open 30 new locations each year as it continues to expand its services.

First detections of West Nile virus in Wisconsin this summer (UNDATED)

The Department of Health Services is tracking the first detections of West Nile Virus this summer, both in non-human sources. Epidemiologist Rebecca Osborn says right now West Nile has been found in mosquitos and birds. West Nile is spread through infected insect bites, so be sure to wear long sleeves and pants and use you insect spray if you’re heading outside this summer.