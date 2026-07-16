Wisconsin AM News Summary

WEC refers Musk to Brown County DA over voting offers (MADISON)

Some scrutiny for the world’s richest man here in Wisconsin. On a 5-1 vote the Wisconsin Elections Commission finds probable cause that Elon Musk broke state law by offering $1 million to people to vote in the 2025 state Supreme Court election. Brown County’s District Attorney is tasked with determining whether to prosecute Musk. The criminal referral stems from two complaints filed against Musk from social media posts just prior to the election in which Susan Crawford defeated Brad Schimel. One offered awards to people at a rally in Green Bay in appreciation of voting. That was taken down and replaced with an offer of two $1 million awards to rally attendees for signing a petition opposing activist judges. Wisconsin’s election bribery law prohibits offering anything valued above $1 to cast a ballot.

Alders approve data center language in zoning code (WAUSAU)

Wausau is the latest community to try to get out in front on data centers as alders unanimously approve creating data center specific language in the zoning code. Assistant City Planner Carrie Edmondson says input and lived experience from across the state went into the ordinance. Alders call the language a starting point which could require revisions based on what happens in other communities. The ordinance passed 11-0. In addition to obtaining a conditional use permit It limits data center development to medium or heavy industrial zoning areas and requires any potential data center to be at least 200 feet from residential areas. The city is not fielding proposals for a data center at this time and has not been contacted by a potential developer.

Leader of homeless support group requests insect repellant donations (MADISON)

The head of a Madison nonprofit says the city’s homeless population needs bug spray. Madison Street Medicine Executive Director Brenda Konkel says insect repellent is not a qualifying purchase under the state’s food benefits program. Her group serves around 200 people who regularly sleep outside, and many who sleep in wooded areas who are at extra risk. Bugs can be especially concerning to people sleeping in wooded areas because ticks may carry diseases, including Lyme disease. Mosquitoes can carry West Nile virus.

Seized power sports equipment will go to auction (WAUSAU)

Vehicles seized from a convicted fraudster will be sold at auction. Hundreds of power-sports items that once belonged to Stanley Pophal, the Wausau man who stole more than 14 million dollars from 190 investors, will hit the auction block later this month. According to the US Department of Justice the listing includes snowmobiles, motorcycles, dirt bikes, and go-karts, and all proceeds will go towards restitution for the 64-year-old’s victims. Apple Auctioneering will handle the sale, which will be conducted online. Those interested in bidding are encouraged to sign up early. Pophal pled guilty to federal money laundering and wire fraud in June, he’s scheduled to be sentenced in September.

Former MPD officer gets probation for misusing Flock Safety cameras (MILWAUKEE)

A former Milwaukee police officer who misused the city’s Flock Safety cameras will spend 13 months on probation. Josue Ayala pleaded guilty to misconduct in office in June as part of a plea deal. Ayala accessed the city’s camera data more than 120 times last year in order to spy on a dating partner and that person’s ex. At the time Ayala listed the reasons for access as simply “investigation”. This incident and others like it were the impetus for a number of Wisconsin communities dropping their Flock contracts over privacy issues.

Experts urge caution as e-bike and e-scooters gain popularity (UNDATED)

UW Health experts are urging parents to learn more about e-bikes and e-scooters before their kids ride them. Injury prevention specialists say young riders should know traffic laws, wear properly fitted helmets and other safety gear, and use devices that match their size and ability. The warning comes as e-bike crashes involving motor vehicles in Wisconsin have jumped nearly 200 percent since 2022. Doctors call the rise in serious youth injuries a growing crisis and say parents need to be proactive about safety.

DNR using restitution money from man who faked death to buy new equipment (WATERTOWN)

Money from a Wisconsin man who faked his own death is now helping find missing people. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says restitution paid by Ryan Borgwardt is already being put to use. Borgwardt, the Green Lake kayaker who staged his own death and fled the country last year, was ordered to repay the agency for hundreds of hours spent searching for him. The DNR used about $9,000 from that restitution to buy new sonar equipment for underwater searches. Its already been used on four missions and helped locate two missing people. The agency says the technology improves search efforts while reducing risks for public safety divers.