Wisconsin AM News Summary

Wisconsin has seen few cases of “explosive diarrhea” infection, says DHS (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the state is not seeing a major outbreak of an intestinal infection widely linked to the phrase “explosive diarrhea.” Dr. Kim Zelton with DHS says the state has seen just 61 cases of cyclosporiasis (SY-clow-spore-ia-sis), with all but 11 linked to international travel. Roughly 43-hundred people nationwide have contracted cyclosporiasis which can cause severe gastrointestinal illness.

Evers steering state fleet towards electric and hybrid (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers is steering the state fleet toward electric and hybrid vehicles. The Democratic governor says a new Clean Fleet Policy requires state agencies to select alternative-fuel vehicles, including electric and plug-in hybrids, for new fleet purchases unless an exemption is approved. The state operates more than 6,000 vehicles, with only about 14% currently using alternative fuels. The Evers Administration says the policy will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, and save taxpayers money over the long term through lower vehicle operating costs.

Expert tips on how to deal with wildfire smoke (UNDATED)

Health experts are urging Wisconsinites to take precautions as wildfire smoke continues to impact air quality across the state. UW Health lung specialist Dr. Vivek Balasubramaniam says people with asthma, COPD, emphysema, children, and older adults are most vulnerable to smoke-related health effects. He recommends limiting time outdoors and avoiding strenuous activity when air quality is poor. If you must be outside for an extended period, an N-95 mask can help reduce exposure to harmful fine particles.

Man sentenced for 1999 Rock County sexual assault (JANESVILLE) A Monroe County man will spend 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex assaults from more than 25 years ago. John E.W. Carter already had been sentenced to 25 years in 2023 for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a teenager in Outagamie County committed in February of 2000. A judge in Rock County tacked on another 25 years on Wednesday for a similar attack that the now-57-year-old Carter carried out in December 1999. The Rock County District Attorney’s Office says both victims were ambushed in the parking lots of shopping malls and forced into sex acts at gunpoint. The victims reported the crimes to local police, but DNA evidence submitted to databases did not produce any matches until 2021.