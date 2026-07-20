Wisconsin AM News Summary

UPFRONT: Chaotic week in Democratic primary as Rodriguez exits, Crowley re-enters (MADISON)

Milwaukee County executive David Crowley is back in the race for Wisconsin governor following the departure of Lt Governor Sara Rodriguez. Democratic strategist Joe Zepecki tells WISN’s UPFRONT some progressive voters may see that as a lack of faith from the state Democratic Party in either former Lt Governor Mandela Barnes or Representative Francesca Hong. Reports from inside the party indicate there’s a push for Governor Tony Evers to endorse Crowley before the August 11 primary election. In addition to Crowley, Hong and Barnes, state Senator Kelda Roys and former Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan remain in the race. The primary winner will face congressman Tom Tiffany in November.

Capitol concrete replacement project underway this summer (MADISON)

Infrastructure work is in full swing at the Wisconsin Capitol this summer. Visitors will find four of the Capitol’s eight entrances, including that on State Street closed, as crews work to replace the decorative concrete surrounding the Capitol.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Administration, that concrete has reached the end of its service life, and this work will restore the Capitol’s exterior appearance and support long-term performance along with making significant storm drainage improvements. The project began in May with completion expected in November. While there will be occasional work on Sundays, the project will not interfere with the Saturday Dane County Farmers Market on the Square.

Historic Navy submarine receiving drydock updates in Wisconsin (STURGEON BAY)

An iconic WW II submarine is drydocked in Sturgeon Bay. Last week, USS Silversides was towed from her berth at the Great Lakes Naval Memorial and Museum in Muskegon, Michigan to Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay, making the voyage across Lake Michigan in about 20 hours. Comprehensive preservation work on the 80-year-old sub includes hull cleaning, structural inspections and application of advanced protective coatings. This $3.5 million project is the first time the Silversides has been in dry dock in more than 50 years, according to the museum where Silversides has been the centerpiece since 1987. The sub was commissioned just 8 days after the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and made 14 war patrols in the Pacific.

More than 80 new food and beverage items coming to this year’s State Fair (WEST ALLIS)

More than 80 new food and beverage items are making their debut at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. Fair Communications Manager Tim McCormick says vendors are once again pushing the envelope with creative offerings, including the Al Pastor Pizza, Bayou Crunch Cup and Sweet Lemonberry Cheese Curds. The fair is also celebrating its 175th anniversary with a special Fair-aschino Cherry Cream Puff, featuring nostalgic flavors of grenadine, ginger ale and maraschino cherries. The Wisconsin State Fair runs August 6th through the 16th.

DNR urging parents to keep kids safe on offroad vehicles (UNDATED)

A plea to keep kids safe on offroad vehicles. While all fatal crashes this year have involved adult operators, youth ATV and UTV participation is on the rise. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging families to put safety first. Riders 12 and older born on or after January first, 1988, must complete a state-approved safety course and carry proof of certification. Training is only part of the equation — parental supervision and proper safety gear are essential. State law requires riders under 18 wear helmets, and all UTV occupants must buckle up. Adult guidance can make the difference between preventing a crash and a tragedy.

See the best in new tech at EAA AirVenture (OSHKOSH)

Get ready for a week of new ideas in aviation at E A A AirVenture Oshkosh. Spokesman Dick Knapinski (NAH-pin-ski) says the best new tech in the business is on display at Whittman Regional Airport. He says it won’t just be just the big names the industry showing off but individuals and startups. Knapinski says E A A is happy to still sport the Experimental part of Experimental Aircraft Association. You can get tickets and find out more online at E A A dot org.