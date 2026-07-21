Wisconsin AM News Summary

Pilots will be rocking their wings to land at AirVenture this week (OSHKOSH)

Things can get hectic in the airspace around AirVenture in Oshkosh. EAA spokesman Dick Knapinski says pilots heading to Whittman Regional Airport have plenty of homework to do with a special 32 page list of landing and departure procedures. Thousands of aircraft will make that landing at Oshkosh this week, with the iconic “rock your wings” motion to tell the tower you’re ready to land.

UW System expect record number of Direct Admit offers this fall (UNDATED)

The UW System expects to send a record number of Direct Admit offers to Wisconsin high school seniors this fall. The Universities of Wisconsin plans to offer automatic admission to about 40,000 students entering their senior year this August. That’s nearly 6,500 more than last year through the Direct Admit Wisconsin program. The initiative, launched in 2024, allows eligible students to be admitted to up to 10 UW campuses without completing a traditional application. Participation has also grown, with 510 high schools taking part this year, up from 467 last year.

A warning about new workers comp scam (UNDATED)

A warning about a sophisticated new workers compensation scam. Fraudsters are posing as workers’ compensation agencies and luring their victims into fake online hearings through platforms like Zoom, Teams, and WhatsApp. According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, the scheme has primarily targeted Spanish-speaking workers, with victims told they’ve been awarded money but must pay fees to receive it. Legitimate workers compensation hearings are scheduled only through official mailed notices, and all Wisconsin workers’ compensation attorneys must be licensed in the state. Anyone receiving suspicious communications should contact DWD.

Health expert on the importance of a good night sleep (UNDATED)

As families start preparing for the new school year, UW Health experts say now is the time to help children get back into a healthy sleep routine. Dr. Casey Freymiller recommends gradually moving bedtimes earlier, about 15 minutes at a time, rather than making a sudden change. She says lack of sleep can lead to grumpiness, emotional outbursts, and difficulty learning. Freymiller also urges families to limit screen time before bed, noting that light from phones, tablets, and TVs can make it harder to fall asleep and stay on a consistent schedule.