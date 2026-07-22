Wisconsin AM News Summary

Exciting events set for midweek at EAA AirVenture (OSHKOSH)

Some fantastic shows are set for this weekend at E A A AirVenture. Spokesman Dick Knapinski says the Royal Air Force Red Arrows, the British military team, will be performing this weekend. You’ll also see the Goodyear Blimp, some jet aircraft from NASA for America 250, as well as a P-38 fighter and a DC-6 from Austria. You can get tickets and more info online at E A A dot Org.

175th Wisconsin State Fair almost two weeks away (WEST ALLIS)

The Wisconsin State Fair is getting ready to celebrate a milestone year. The 175th edition opens August 6th and runs through August 16th. Communications Manager Tim McCormick says organizers work to make sure there’s something for everyone, from food and shopping to entertainment. Fan favorites like the original and chocolate cream puffs are returning, along with a special cherry cream puff created for the anniversary. Fairgoers will also find special exhibits and events tied to America’s upcoming 250th birthday celebration.

Wisconsin voters warned not to gamble on election outcomes (UNDATED)

Wisconsin voters are warned not to gamble on election outcomes. State law prohibits anyone from voting in an election if they’ve made a bet or wager on its outcome. Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe says the growing popularity of prediction market platforms has prompted the warning. Voters who bet on an election could be disqualified from voting in that race and could face further legal consequences. The bipartisan elections commission recently approved a memo outlining concerns over election wagering and prediction markets.

Evers makes emergency ruling on nurse educators (UNDATED)

Wisconsin is easing requirements for nursing instructors. To help address a growing nurse shortage in the state, Governor Tony Evers has approved an emergency rule allowing some registered nurses with bachelor’s degrees to teach clinical nursing courses. Previously, instructors needed a master’s degree in nursing. State officials say the change will expand the pool of qualified faculty and help train more nurses. Wisconsin hospitals reported nursing vacancy rates of up to 10% in 2023, and the state is projected to need nearly 14,000 additional nurses by 2045.