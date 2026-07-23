Wisconsin AM News Summary

Man who allegedly attacked Madison police with knife shot and killed by officers (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating after a man in his 30s is shot and killed by Madison police. The shooting happened around 1:30 pm Wednesday when officers were investigating a report of a man inspecting parked vehicles east of downtown. Police say the man got into a fight with officers and pulled a knife, injuring one of the officers. Police attempted to use a taser to subdue the man unsuccessfully, and the officer who was attacked fired their gun, striking the man who died at the hospital. Two officers were treated and released for their injuries, and four officers who were involved are now on administrative leave while D O J investigates.

Kaul pushing back against proposed rollback of PFAS standards (UNDATED)

Pushing back against a proposed federal rollback of PFAS drinking water standards. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is part of a multi-state coalition opposing the EPA’s plan to remove federal limits on four PFAS chemicals found in drinking water. Attorney General Josh Kaul says eliminating the standards would put public health at risk and could leave water systems without requirements to test for, report, or treat the chemicals. PFAS, often called “forever chemicals,” have been linked to a range of health problems, including certain cancers and immune system impacts. The coalition argues the proposed rollback violates federal drinking water law and is urging the EPA to keep the current protections in place.

New income guidelines for free and reduced-price school meals in Wisconsin (UNDATED)

New income guidelines for free and reduced-price school meals in Wisconsin. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has updated income eligibility limits for free and reduced-price meals served through schools and day care programs. Under the new guidelines, a family of four earning $42,900 a year or less qualifies for free school meals. Families earning up to $61,500 may qualify for reduced-price meals. The changes took effect July 1st and run through June of next year. Applications are available through participating schools and childcare providers, and families can apply at any time during the year.

House passes Steil’s Stop Insider Trading Act (WASHINIGTON DC)

The US House on Wednesday passed legislation that puts constraints on members of Congress buying stocks. Some Democrats complained it doesn’t include the executive branch. Wisconsin 1st District Congressman Bryan Steil authored the Stop Insider Trading Act and told CNBC that’s a “Goldilocks argument,” and that it’s important to tell the American people that members of Congress cannot be day trading stocks and remove even the appearance of impropriety. Thirteen Democrats joined all Republicans in voting for the bill. It would allow members of Congress, spouses and dependent children to hold onto stocks they already own but prevent them from buying new ones. It also requires a public notice be filed with the clerk of the House at least seven days before they sell an existing stock. It’s considered unlikely to pass the US Senate.

Longtime WIAA comms director retiring (STEVENS POINT)

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is preparing for a leadership change. Communications Director Todd Clark is retiring after 26 years with the WIAA. Clark says one of the biggest challenges of his career was guiding the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, including the loss of an entire sports season. Clark says the most rewarding part of the job was watching student-athletes learn life lessons through both success and failure and grow into productive adults. Clark officially retires in January. The WIAA has begun a search for his successor.

Beach Boys cancel concert at Wisconsin State Fair (WEST ALLIS)

The Beach Boys will not be seeing those Midwest Farmers Daughters at the Wisconsin State Fair. State Fair officials announced Wednesday that the Beach Boys have cancelled their concert on the fair’s final day. The band announced that they were taking a break from touring “to keep the good vibrations going strong.” There isn’t time to schedule a replacement so anyone who has already purchased tickets should get a refund soon.

High speed chase ends with 7th OWI charge (WISCONSIN RAPIDS)

Wisconsin Rapids man faces a 7th offense OWI after leading leading police on a high-speed chase Monday night. Authorities say 47-year-old Daniel Erdman fled a traffic stop in the town of Grand Rapids, speeding through stop signs and into Wisconsin Rapids before leading officers on a pursuit. Police say a female passenger was able to get out safely during the chase, and a deputy later used a pit maneuver to stop the truck. Erdman then ran from the vehicle but was quickly taken into custody. In addition to 7th Offense OWI, he’s also charged with fleeing an officer and battery or threatening law enforcement.