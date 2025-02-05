Wisconsin AM News Summary

Republican bill would compel sheriffs to report immigration status of inmates jailed on felony charges (MADISON)

Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature announce a measure to require sheriff’s departments to verify immigration status of people jailed on serious felony offenses. New Berlin state Senator Julian Bradley said sheriffs would seek reimbursement from the feds for costs incurred in complying. He noted recent media reports that there are sheriffs “that are not interested in complying with federal law.” Brown, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Marquette, Sheboygan, Waukesha and Waushara counties currently participate in a federal program to assist ICE in immigration enforcement actions. Dane and Milwaukee counties do not. Counties which fail to comply would risk losing up to 15 percent of state shared revenue. Representative Tyler August of Walworth said the bill is restricted to illegal immigrants that have committed criminal serious acts and that have been arrested and detained by sheriffs and local police. Democratic Governor Tony Evers has already indicated that he’ll veto such legislation.

Evers announces plans to combat PFAS (MADISON)

The Democratic governor says his budget proposal will include more than $145 million to address PFAS contamination across the state, including creating a community grant program to help municipalities eliminate PFAS from drinking water. The funds would also help private well owners’ sample and test their private wells through a new grant program. Evers’ also announced he is approving a new rulemaking effort to strengthen PFAS standards statewide. Evers’ plans also include several new efforts to address childhood lead poisoning and ensure clean drinking water for all. Evers’ full 2025-27 Executive Budget will be introduced later this month.

DNR looking for seasonal staff (UNDATED)

The DNR needs workers for state parks, forests, trails, and recreation areas. Seasonal work typically starts in the spring to early summer and extends through late summer to fall, with flexibility depending upon the candidate’s availability and the property’s needs. Some of the open positions available include park rangers, campground attendants, natural resources educators, and groundskeepers. The agency says seasonal positions are a great way to spend summer outdoors, and also provide an opportunity to gain experience for a career in natural resources. More information is available on the DNR’s website.

Sen Baldwin says proposed tariffs with Canada, Mexico and China could cripple WI farms (MADISON)

US Senator Tammy Baldwin says proposed tariffs from the Trump Administration could cripple Wisconsin farms. The Wisconsin Democrat says any country hit with American tariffs isn’t going to roll over, and that’s something that President Trump should remember from his first term in office. Baldwin says any cost increase that manufacturers and businesses see in those tariffs will be simply passed on to consumers. On Monday, the Trump administration paused 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico for one month.

Aggressive dogs bite 8 people (MADISON)

Nearly a dozen loose and aggressive dogs bit people in Madison. Madison police had to use pepper spray on the 10 aggressive dogs when they got on scene at a Kwik Trip on the city’s far east side, Monday night. Police say 8 people had been bitten by the dogs including a police sergeant and a firefighter. A woman at the scene who was responsible for the dogs was given 15 municipal citations. A criminal charge is also being referred to the DA’s office. The dogs were taken to Dane County’s Humane Society.

‘Tragedy by any definition’ – man sentenced for killing son over pocket change (MADISON)

A Madison man is sentenced for a fatal fight with his son. 66- year-old John Shively was sentenced to 10 years probation at the Dane County Courthouse for the 2023 shooting on Madison’s south side that left his 25 year old son dead. Shively says his son was pressuring him for money. Shively says he gave him all he had at the time, which was 2 bucks, but his son kept at him for 25 cents more. The son reportedly pushed his dad, who hit his head. After that, Shively says he grabbed a gun, and shot his son. During Monday’s sentencing hearing, the judge called the case a “tragedy by any definition of the word.” The judge did impose, but stayed an 8 year prison term, which Shively will serve if he violates his terms of probation.

Democrats, providers and parents advocate for increased childcare funding (MADISON)

Democratic lawmakers joined childcare providers, parents and children at the Capitol on Tuesday, to advocate for increased state funding. Madison Representative Renuka Mayadev said that would have a “two generation” impact, allowing parents to enter the workforce while kid are developing the skills not only for school, but then for the workforce. Democrat Sarah Keyeski of Lodi represents the largely rural 14TH State Senate District. She said approximately 70% of rural families are in childcare deserts – places where there are not enough childcare providers available to meet the needs of families. The group delivered post cards to the offices of Republican legislators, at least some of whom would need to come along if increased funding is to get done.