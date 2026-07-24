Wisconsin AM News Summary

Protesters interrupt police chief during press conference on deadly shooting (MADISON)

Protesters interrupted a Madison police news conference Thursday, demanding accountability after an officer shot and killed a man the day before. Police Chief John Patterson was cut off as demonstrators criticized city officials and the investigative process. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is leading the investigation into the shooting and says it will turn its findings over to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office. Community members have identified the man killed as 38-year-old Corey Ruiz and say he was homeless.

Evers urges action on delays affecting DACA recipients (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers is urging action on delays affecting DACA recipients. The Democratic governor has sent a letter to President Donald Trump and Wisconsin’s congressional delegation, requesting answers on delays in processing Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals renewals. Evers says the backlog is creating uncertainty for so-called Dreamers who rely on the program to live and work legally in the U.S. The governor argues the delays could also affect Wisconsin’s workforce and economy. DACA was created in 2012 for people brought to the country illegally as children.

New online tool can simplify getting restraining order (UNDATED)

A new online tool can simplify getting a restraining order in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Court System has launched a pilot program for a new mobile-friendly portal that guides users through filing domestic abuse temporary restraining order petitions. The plain-language system helps people complete forms and submit them electronically in one process. Chief Justice Jill Karofsky says the goal is to make court process more accessible and supportive for survivors seeking protection. The pilot is underway in eight counties, with a statewide rollout planned by the end of August.

DHS reports increase in red meat allergy causing ticks (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services warns of an increase in invasive ticks that cause serious illnesses. D H S reports an increase in Lone Star ticks this year. The agency has a service where residents can send in ticks to get them identified and so far this year 33 Lone Star ticks have been submitted. There were only six in all of 2025. Lone Star ticks can carry a parasite that causes an allergy to red meat called alpha-gal syndrome. The Department of Natural Resources says Wisconsin winters are still too cold to allow Lone Star ticks to reproduce successfully here.

Rasch gets life sentence killing wife & hiding corpse (JUNEAU)

Life in prison for a man convicted of killing his wife and hiding her body. A Dodge County judge sentenced 44-year-old Zachariah Rasch (raysh) on Tuesday. Last month Rasch was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. 37-year-old Crystal Rasch was reported missing from rural Clyman in June of 2024. The two were going through a divorce. Investigators excavated a burn site and a forensic dentist determined that a tooth they found belonged to Crystal Rasch. Zachariah Rasch will not be eligible for parole.

NLRB overrules SSM corporate objection to St. Mary’s nurses union vote (MADISON)

Nurses at a Madison hospital can proceed with forming a union. The National Labor Relations Board regional office overrules objections by SSM Health and certifies the union election for nearly 900 nurses at St. Mary’s hospital, where 89% voted June 11 in the largest private sector union election in recent state history. St. Mary’s nurses are calling on SSM to respect their vote, drop further objections or requests for review, and begin negotiations. Nurses cite understaffing, turnover, burnout and loss of experienced nurses at the hospital. A press release from SEIU Wisconsin notes that St. Louis based SSM had $483 million in profits last year, and SSM’s CEO had $7.8 million in compensation in 2024.