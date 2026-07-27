Wisconsin AM News Summary

Mayor vows to have police body cams in next budget (MADISON)

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says police body cameras will be included in her next executive budget. The mayor says the Madison Police Department has requested funding for the cameras in past budget proposals, but the Common Council previously declined to fund a program. Rhodes-Conway says she believes there will now be council support, but stresses policies must be in place before implementation. The issue comes after last week’s shooting death of 38-year-old Corey Ruiz by a Madison police officer. Madison is among a small number of urban police departments nationwide that do not use body cameras.

No updates in Ruiz shooting over weekend (MADISON)

The fatal shooting of a man by Madison police is in the hands of state investigators. In a weekend update, Madison Police Chief John Patterson said he remains in close contact with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation as the investigation into the death of Corey Ruiz progresses. As of Saturday evening, there was no new information regarding the open and active investigation that continues to progress. Patterson said he’ll continue to check in with DCI daily, at a minimum, and pass along any information he’s able to share. DCI may also provide updates. Ruiz was shot and killed in a busy Madison intersection last Wednesday as four officers attempted to take him into custody. Police said Ruiz injured an officer with a large knife. His family has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who referred to the shooting as an “execution” during a Friday press conference.

DNR looking for recycling standouts (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking recycling standouts. The DNR is accepting nominations for its 2026 Recycling Excellence Awards. The awards recognize communities, tribes, nonprofits, schools and businesses that are making an impact through recycling, waste reduction, and food waste diversion efforts. Categories include overall programs, innovative projects and special events. Nominations, including self-nominations, are accepted through September 14th. Winners will be highlighted on the DNR’s website and social media platforms.

Evers, Baldwin send letter to USPS demanding delivery issues be fixed (UNDATED)

Wisconsin leaders say slow mail delivery could stamp out some votes. Governor Tony Evers and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin are urging the U.S. Postal Service to fix mail delivery issues before Wisconsin’s upcoming elections. In a letter to postal officials, they pointed to absentee ballots that arrived too late to be counted in the spring election. The pair also wants the Postal Service to drop a proposed rule they say could further delay mail-in voting. State election officials report many clerks experienced mail problems in April, with some ballots taking more than a week to arrive. Wisconsin’s primary is August 11th, with the general election set for November 3rd.

Former school bus driver will spend life in prison for child sexual assaults (WAUKESHA)

Life in prison for a former school bus driver who sexually assaulted children. Thomas Felser’s sentence — 60 years in prison and 40 years extended supervision — amounts to life for the 63-year-old convicted of sexually assaulting four Pewaukee girls between the ages of 4 and 6 years old while working as a school bus driver last year. Felser did not speak at Friday’s sentencing, but as Fox 6 Milwaukee reported, Waukesha County Judge William Domina did, telling Felser he had little compassion for him because he had little compassion for victims. Prosecutors could not rule out additional victims since investigators were only able to recover two months of school bus surveillance video.

AirVenture is over, but EAA remains committed to the future of aviation (OSHKOSH)

EAA’s AirVenture is over for the season, but the impact the air show and the organization has continues year round. Spokesman Dick Knapinski says the Experimental part of E A A’s name is key to the growth of technology. “It pays tribute to everything that’s come before, the legacy of aviation, but yet AirVenture also looks ahead.” Knapinski says the future of aviation looks bright, and people should be excited for new ideas and new technology coming soon.